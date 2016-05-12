Yoga Poses You Can Do While Binge-Watching Netflix

Most of the time, when you watch TV, you're slouching or lying in ways that put strain on your shoulders, back, or hips. Watching Netflix shouldn't feel like work, but it also shouldn't leave you feeling miserable the next day, which is what's bound to happen if you're not aligning your body. I'm a yoga therapist and an alignment specialist with BodyFix Method, so I'm especially aware that how you sit affects how you feel. Slouching may feel good, but it's not good for you.

That's where these yoga poses come in; they're comfortable shapes you can hold while watching TV so that your body's in proper alignment. You can try them out in any order, moving on to another when one starts to get uncomfortable. (If you're watching a three-hour movie, you'll probably be able to try them all.) Sit in these opening, releasing postures every day, breathing deeply and allowing yourself to sink into the asanas, and after a week or two, you'll notice that as you go about your day, you feel more comfortable, alert, and aligned. (Not a bad use of all that time spent watching Netflix!)