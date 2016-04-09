6 Simple Ways To Heal Yourself With Nature

Soaking up the sun is something that’s received a lot of bad press in recent years, and these days everyone associates UV rays with skin cancer. While it is true that you shouldn’t spend all day in the sun, moderate, direct exposure to sunshine is a healthy thing.

In addition to encouraging a better mental state, exposure to sunlight affects the body’s production of melatonin and can promote more restful sleep. It’s also required for the body to be able to produce vitamin D, an incredibly vital nutrient not often readily available in food that supports cardiovascular health, bone health, and the immune system.

Sun exposure also seems to have an indirect effect on hormones. Vitamin D binds to proteins in the blood where it travels through the circulatory system to various organs and supports a number of essential functions. Without it, your endocrine system, which is very much in charge of your hormones, is affected.

Aim for up to 30 minutes of direct skin-to-sun exposure at least a few times a week.