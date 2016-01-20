An All-Natural Aesthetician Spills Her Secrets For Gorgeous Skin

The first time rockstar aesthetician Britta Plug got her hands on our faces at Williamsburg's Treatment by Lanshin, it was clear that our skin would never be the same. Between her calming demeanor, deep knowledge of natural skin care, ability to read an individual's skin to give it exactly what it needs, and general feel-good vibes, Plug is truly a skin guru. Her flawless, dewy complexion had us begging to know what she used on herself. Mystery solved.

The therapeutic benefits I experience from beauty rituals are a major part of what led me into this line of work, and I still take genuine pleasure in my daily beauty routines. Using high-quality natural products that are prepared with intention and contain mindfully sourced therapeutic-grade ingredients elevates a beauty routine from a chore into a grounding self-care practice that engages the senses, soothes the nervous system, and works well beyond skin deep. Here is a peek into my basic daily beauty rituals.