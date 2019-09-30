A 7-Day Mental Detox For A More Positive Life

When it comes to our bodies, we know that a healthy diet, regular exercise, and the occasional detox or cleanse are beneficial to our health.

But what about when it comes to our minds? Just as our bodies retain toxins and waste, our minds hold on to toxic outlooks and attitudes. A poisonous mentality can sour pretty much every life event.

Start this year on the right foot by cleansing your outlook with this seven-day mental detox. Take on each day's exercise, and by the end of the week you'll feel more settled and at peace in your mind.