Why Colloidal Silver Could Be The Key To Clear Skin

Allie White
Written by Allie White

In this series, we'll spotlight one better-for-you-beauty-buy every week that not only does what it promises to do, but that also upholds the green, natural approach to beauty and skin care we value so much. Trust us when we say you can trust our beauty editor, Allie White — in her time here, she's tried upward of 400 different creams, sprays, serums, tonics, etc. These are her favorites.

Gold may have the better association when it comes to jewelry, the Olympics and credit card status, but as far as skin care goes, I'll take a second-place metal any day.

Colloidal Silver Balancing Toner with Geranium Rose

Created by New York-based holistic aesthetician Erika Yamaguchi, this Colloidal Silver Balancing Toner is a much-welcomed addition to any skin care routine, especially one that aims to combat pesky pimples and the occasional clogged pore.

Not only is the totally odorless liquid a pleasant surprise for someone like me who uses a lot (and I mean a lot) of very botanical, herbal scented stuff on my skin, but this stuff is so soothing I almost want to bathe in it.

With only a few ingredients on the label (all of which are easy to pronounce), you know exactly what you're getting when you put this on your face. (Not to mention the ingredients are all organic, wildcrafted and sourced from local, sustainable farms.)

The colloidal silver acts as an antibacterial, helping to fight off blemishes and add an extra layer of "clean" to your pores, while also speeding up the repair and renewal of skin cells.

The addition of geranium is a nice one, as it's naturally astringent, can help balance skin pH, and fight fine lines and wrinkles.

My skin is decidedly happier and clearer since I started using the toner as part of my nighttime routine, despite silver's second place reputation.

Erika Yamaguchi Skin Colloidal Silver Balancing Toner with Geranium Rose, $28, erikayamaguchi.com

EWG Score: 1 — low hazard

Photo courtesy of Erkia Yamaguchi Skin, graphic by mbg creative

