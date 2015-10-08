13 Better-For-You Beauty Buys You Can Find At Whole Foods

Sure, Whole Foods gets a lot of flak for their prices (here in New York, it's often lovingly referred to as "Whole Paycheck"), but when it comes to natural self-care products, their selection is hard to beat. Whether you're looking for toxin-free makeup, an all-natural body scrub or essential oils for a DIY project, chances are Whole Foods will have you covered.

Their buying guidelines are pretty strict for personal care: They have a baseline standard of 50 ingredients they don't allow, then a second "premium" tier with 400 banned ingredients. All deodorants are aluminum-free, fragrances don't contain phthalates, you won't find artificial color anywhere and anything labeled "organic" is USDA certified.

So the next time you stop in for one of their rotisserie chickens or to get your kombucha fix, hit up the beauty aisles too. Not sure where to start? Try one of these 13 suggestions from mbg friends and green beauty experts. Happy shopping!