The 15 Best Natural Sunscreens To Use This Summer

Allie White
Allie White
Allie White is a freelance writer and editor who covers news, lifestyle, health, beauty, and entertainment.
July 7, 2015

It's official: the sun is out and it's here to stay. While I fully support a beach day and getting your (natural) fill of vitamin D, it's also crucial to remember that sun protection is a must. So what better time to dip your toe into the natural sunscreen pool?

There are plenty of awesome resources out there that can explain why conventional sunscreens are harmful, chemicals and ingredients to watch out for and how to read a green product label, but let's take the guesswork out of it. Lucky for you (and us!), our friends at the Environmental Working Group tested 1,700 sun products this year in order to put together their "2015 Guide To Sunscreens."

And now we're going to make it even easier for you: of the 236 sunscreens that met EWG's criteria for safety and protection, here are 15 that have a Skin Deep score of one, boast an SPF of 30, and are both widely available and affordable.

Happy applying!

1. Tropical Sands All Natural Biodegradable Sunscreen, Coconut Scent, SPF 30 (EWG rating: 1, lowest hazard. $18.99 for 8 oz.)

2. Loving Naturals Clear Body Sunscreen, SPF 30+ (EWG rating: 1, lowest hazard. $14.99 for 2.5 oz.)

3. Goddess Garden Everyday Natural Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30, (EWG rating: 1, lowest hazard. $16.90 for 6 oz.)

4. All Terrain TerraSport Lotion, SPF 30 (EWG rating: 1, lowest hazard. $16.90 for 6 oz.)

5. Vanicream Sunscreen, SPF 30 (EWG rating: 1, lowest hazard. $14.39 for 4 oz.)

6. Badger Sunscreen Cream, Unscented, SPF 30 (EWG rating: 1, lowest hazard. $13.43 for 2.9 oz.)

7. Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen, Sensitive Skin, SPF 30+ (EWG rating: 1, lowest hazard. $16.69 for 5 oz.)

8. BurnOut Ocean Tested Physical Sunscreen, SPF 30 (EWG rating: 1, lowest hazard. $15.50 for 3.4 oz.)

9. TruBaby Everyday Play Sunscreen, SPF 30+ (EWG rating: 1, lowest hazard. $13.99 for 2 oz.)

10. Butterbean Original Sunscreen, SPF 30 (EWG rating: 1, lowest hazard. $12 for 3 oz.)

11. derma e Antioxidant Natural Sunscreen, Body, SPF 30 (EWG rating: 1, lowest hazard. $15.26 for 4 oz.)

12. Raw Elements USA Eco Formula, SPF 30 (EWG rating: 1, lowest hazard. $16.25 for 3 oz.)

13. Juice Beauty Sport Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30 (EWG rating: 1, lowest hazard. $16 for 3.75 oz.)

14. The Honest Company Honest Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30 (EWG rating: 1, lowest hazard. $15.45 for 3 oz.)

15. Block Island Organics Natural Mineral Sunscreen, SPF 30 (EWG rating: 1, lowest hazard. $16.99 for 3.4 oz.)

