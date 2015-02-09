4 Yoga Poses To Boost Immunity

Flu season is in full swing and there is never a good time to get sick in New York City (or anywhere for that matter!), as we juggle multiple projects, jobs, kids and social gatherings.

With this year's flu season is one of the worst in recent years, I prescribe a restorative yoga practice for my patients to provide extra support for the immune system, adrenal function and nervous system. Studies show that yoga, more so than a walk through nature or relaxing music, has tangible positive effects on our health, such as healthy altered gene expression.

How else can you avoid the flu this year? Get plenty of rest! In addition to boosting immunity, sleep provides a host of benefits, including improved memory performance, cellular regeneration and better mood. Stress has been shown to weaken the body, but can be managed by a regular yoga and meditation practice.

Here are four key yoga poses to help boost your immunity this cold and flu season.