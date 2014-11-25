The Only Beauty Product You'll Ever Need

Coconut oil is an absolute miracle ingredient and an all-around superfood. It's usually thought of as a food full of important vitamins, minerals and fats. But coconut oil isn't just great in the kitchen — it's also a rock star beauty ingredient.

I always have a pot of it in my bathroom as it has so many amazing properties that help your whole body glow. I use it as a moisturizer, hair mask, makeup remover, exfoliator, nail softener, lip balm and a bath time wonder. It's a serious all-rounder! Just make sure to use raw, unrefined, virgin, organic coconut oil.

Moisturizer

Coconut oil acts as a sweet, smooth, tropical-smelling lotion that works as an amazing moisturizer.

I use it on my face and body before bed, and find that I always wake up looking fresh the next morning with my skin looking happy. Coconut oil is full of microbial and antifungal properties that help skin heal itself, whilst all it's vitamins and healthy fats nourish, plump and moisturize the skin.

As a body moisturizer, it gets rid of dryness, especially around areas like cracked feet, elbows or even eczema patches. It's the perfect answer for soothing cracked, dry lips in the winter and even sunburns in the summer, as its so deeply moisturizing. The vitamin E content also helps reduce the appearance of scars so if you ever burn yourself, be sure to smother the burn area in coconut oil!

Hair Mask

I also use coconut oil as a hair mask to deeply condition and soften the ends of my hair. I add a spoonful to my ends and then try to leave it on overnight, but even ten minutes makes a difference. It instantly revives dry, limp hair and leaves it looking bouncy and beautiful.

If you're prone to dandruff or a particularly irritated scalp, massaging a Tbsp into your scalp for a few minutes will help calm and revitalize your hair roots for happier locks and a healthier head. Though it'll need a few rounds of shampooing to fully wash out, it's worth it!

Makeup Remover

The next use for coconut oil is as a makeup remover. I just add a pea-sized amount to my eyes and gently rub it in to take off all eye makeup. Trust me, even waterproof mascara stands no chance! It melts away any makeup, meaning you'll never again wake up with panda eyes in the morning!

Exfoliator

I mix coconut oil with brown sugar for a completely natural body scrub. It gets rid of all lumps, bumps and dead skin from your body while leaving it feeling soft. It also moisturizes your body as you scrub, which is an awesome added bonus.

Nails

Coconut oil also feels lovely rubbed into your cuticles and nail beds before bed, especially if you've been wearing nail polish.

Lips

I use coconut oil to soothe and moisturize cracked or dry lips in the winter and even sunburn in the summer.

Bath

A spoonful of coconut oil in your tub helps create a perfect bath. It infuses the water with a calming scent while also moisturizing and nourishing your body as your soak. Your skin will feel soft and velvety when you get out, especially if you're exfoliated also. Just add a spoonful into the hot water and swirl it around before you slip in.

Any beauty-based uses for coconut oil I'm forgetting? Let me know how you use it!

Photo courtesy of the author