Why Stress Eating Can Become Unhealthy & 4 Powerful Ways To Stop

Stress comes in many forms. There is acute stress: You witness a car accident, a loved one dies, you lose your job, etc. And then there is chronic stress: You hate your job, you are overwhelmed parenting three children, you worry about not having enough money to pay the bills. When we encounter ongoing, or chronic, stress we feel we don't have any control over ("How am I suddenly supposed to be less stressed with three kids?"), we are more likely to eat as a response to that stress.

When we encounter stress that we perceive as chronic and out of our control, we are more likely to reach for food for comfort. But why? And why only certain types of food? When we eat highly rewarding food (food that is high in sugar and/or fat and usually highly processed), it dampens the activity of our TRS, and we feel better. A message then gets sent to our brain that we learned how to "deal" with the stress, and the next time we are faced with this stress, our brain will get the signal that we know how to deal with it, and we will be subconsciously encouraged to eat highly rewarding food again.

In addition, this response is only activated when presented with highly rewarding foods, or as a more common description, junk food. Junk food is usually high in calories, food processing, and/or fat and sugar. Our brain has been conditioned to believe that junk food will make us feel better, so it actively seeks out this food in order to effectively help us manage the stressful situation.

The survival part of your brain doesn't take into account your personal goals of living a healthy lifestyle when faced with the responsibility of protecting you against stress, so it drives you to overeat junk food because it is trained to protect you. This becomes a vicious cycle that looks something like this: You receive a stressful email from your boss, and you perceive this stress as a situation out of your control; your brain then activates a series of messages urging you to eat junk food; you eat the junk food and initially feel better about the email. However, later you start to feel frustrated and upset with yourself for overeating the junk food because you had promised yourself you weren't going to do that anymore. This sets off a cascade of emotions about your willpower and ability to manage your health, which lead to you feeling out of control where your health and weight are concerned—leading to stress about this...you can see where this is going.