Dr. Mark Hyman On Sugar & The Only Rules You Need To Eat Healthy
Functional Medicine Doctor & NY Times bestseller By Mark Hyman, M.D.
Functional Medicine Doctor & NY Times bestseller
Dr. Mark Hyman is a practicing family physician, a nine-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, and an internationally recognized leader, speaker, educator, and advocate in his field. He is the Director of the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine.
Functional medicine doctor Mark Hyman breaks down the latest in what we know about food, from why sugar is a recreational drug to the best decision you can make about what you put in your body.