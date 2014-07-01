Dr. Mark Hyman On Sugar & The Only Rules You Need To Eat Healthy

Dr. Mark Hyman is dedicated to tackling the root causes of chronic disease by harnessing the power...

Relieve Symptoms Of Depression, Anxiety, Brain Fog & Stress Through The Power Of Food

Mark Hyman, M.D., Director of the Cleveland Clinic for Functional Medicine and best-selling author, helps us understand how the foods we’re eating, the community we’re living in, and the toxins we’re exposed to all contribute to how your brain functions every single day. Learn how you can improve your brain health and prevent brain disease, such as Alzheimer’s and dementia, with concrete tips and tools you can start using today.