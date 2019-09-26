10 Tips To Get Great Sleep, No Matter How Stressed You Are

Undoubtedly, all of us will experience bouts of sleeplessness at some point in our lives. The stresses of life and work deadlines will leave anyone tossing and turning. However, for the highly sensitive person (HSP), which is approximately 20% of the population, a good night of sleep can be more of an enigma than a simple part of everyday life. Sleep requires us to be in a deep state of relaxation, which is not easily attainable or familiar to an HSP. Having a more sensitive nervous system lends itself to a predisposition toward insomnia, because while experts say that HSPs usually require more sleep than others, they can be prone to anxiety and therefore have difficulty falling asleep and staying asleep.

While us sensitive folks may not have the ability to doze off at the drop of a hat, we can certainly get the shut-eye we need by creating an environment that's conducive to deep relaxation.

Try one of these tips tonight for sweet dreams and a peaceful slumber: