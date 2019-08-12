Knowing your dosha can give you valuable cues into how to manage diet and lifestyle to thrive, as well as what to steer clear of to avoid imbalances that can lead to discomfort or disease. Customizing your skin care routine—especially when it comes to the use of skin care ingredients—can be particularly powerful in magnifying its impact. Here's my advice for how to best manage the skincare flare-ups associated with each dosha. (Not sure of your dosha? Here are the characteristics of each.)