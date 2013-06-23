mindbodygreen

Dismiss

Dentist's Advice: Stop Flossing!

Reid Winick, DDS
Written by Reid Winick, DDS

Yep, you read that right: I’m a dentist and I’m suggesting that you throw away your floss. 

When I first advise my patients to stop flossing, they usually look at me like I’m crazy—it's been ingrained in their minds that flossing is essential to their health. Unfortunately, most dentists’ advice around flossing is misguided.

As you well know, an inordinate amount of food gets stuck between our teeth after meals. Traditionally, we've been taught to use a thin, waxy string to remove this food. Fair enough, since it does the job.

However, when it comes to removing bacteria from deep under your gums, floss is subpar at best. To compound the issue, simple sugars and carbohydrates nourish the bacteria in our mouths. So when there is an excess of candy, soda, or other items with high fructose corn syrup, bacteria can thrive and multiply under your gum line. Why should you be concerned about this? Well, it's the build up of pathogenic (bad) bacteria in your mouth that leads to gum disease, cavities and root canals, and can even be seen as a risk factor for disease throughout your entire body.

In order to have and maintain proper oral (and overall) health, you need to remove these pathogenic bacteria from your mouth. And unfortunately floss does nothing to remove bacteria; it actually only spreads it around like butter on toast.

The Dangers of Pathogenic Bacteria

The pathogenic bacteria grow and multiply in pockets under our gums. A pocket, just as it sounds, is a space between your gum and your tooth. Many of us don’t even realize we have these pockets, but years of plaque have caused our gum lines to pull away from our teeth and form these spaces. These pockets become an ideal breeding ground for pathogenic (anaerobic) bacteria to grow and reproduce since it's a warm, nutrient-rich environment that is without oxygen.

If these pathogenic bacteria grows out of control and enter our blood stream, they can be transported through the body and cause inflammation. Chronic inflammation of any source leads to chronic disease. Failing to take care of your teeth may set you up for a range of serious medical issues such as heart disease, diabetes, preterm birth delivery, alzheimer’s and even inflammatory cancers like breast and pancreatic cancer.

In order to properly remove the bacteria from your pockets and prevent these infections, you need to find out if these bacteria are present. If they are, you have an infection and these germs form a biofilm on your teeth and under your gums. This biofilm cannot be broken up with anti-microbials or even the best home care. You must see a dentist trained to deal with this biofilm and hidden infection.

Once you've had this done, you must maintain this disinfected environment. Don't be fooled, flossing is not the answer! To me, it's common sense. How can you kill an infection with a piece of string, especially if it can't reach the bottom of the pocket where the infection lives? Therefore, you must use an advanced tool such as an oral irrigator, which will flush out the bottom of the pocket.

Why an Oral Irrigator?

I suggest that all my patients, instead of flossing, use an oral water irrigator daily.

An oral irrigator uses a stream of pressurized pulsating water to clean between teeth and below the gum line. Think of it as giving your gums a daily shower. As a result, harmful deep periodontal pocket bacteria that could not otherwise be reached through brushing or flossing, is flushed out and removed. Additional benefits include: helping to control gingivitis, reducing the incidences of gum bleeding, and improving bad breath.

Adding an oral irrigator to your morning or evening routine helps fight against gum disease.

So go ahead, throw away your floss with a healthy smile, knowing that there are better alternatives.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Reid Winick, DDS
Reid Winick, DDS
Reid Winick, DDS, received his degree from New York University College of Dentistry. He is the owner of Dentistry for Health New York, a green and sustainable dental practice designed...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Food Trends

11 Things To Know If You Want To Try Eating A Mediterranean Diet

Eliza Sullivan
11 Things To Know If You Want To Try Eating A Mediterranean Diet
$29.99

How To Create More Happiness

With Charlie Knoles
How To Create More Happiness
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-10026/dentists-advice-stop-flossing.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!