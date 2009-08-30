124 Items Tagged

chakras

Spirituality

An Introduction To The Heart Chakra + How To Heal It

It's one of the most important chakras of all.

#chakras
Yogi Cameron
August 30 2009
Spirituality

An Introduction To The Third-Eye Chakra + How To Heal It

The 6th chakra is related to our ability to focus on and see the big picture.

#chakras
Yogi Cameron
August 30 2009
Spirituality

An Introduction To The Root Chakra + How To Heal It

Feel grounded and connect to your foundation with this chakra.

#chakras
Yogi Cameron
August 30 2009
Spirituality

An Introduction To The Throat Chakra + How To Heal It

The 5th Chakra, the Throat Chakra, represents our ability to communicate and express ourselves.

#chakras
Yogi Cameron
August 30 2009