Feeling Sexually Aroused During Yoga?

Many of the teachings have been misunderstood in terms of renouncing our physical desires. When the Buddha talked about letting go of attachment he did not mean go home and throw everything out. An external gesture may not induce an inner change. He was talking about having the capacity and the will to take charge of directing the energy toward nobler planes. This is difficult with an untrained mind because of the inherent tendency to flip flop from one extreme to another. It is either being high on sexual energy or spent. The yogic lifestyle is to learn to ride the waves and keep the energy moving upward.