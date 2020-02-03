5 Ways To Heal Your Knee Chakras

There's being flexible in the sense of allowing yourself to be out of control in situations that you cannot possibly be in charge of (which requires trust and a sense of grounded safety), and then there's the flexibility of not always having a plan or an agenda. We can, and absolutely should, make plans and have goals—but then we have to let life take its course, without letting go of our overall intention. Practice at least occasionally allowing your day to unfold organically. This can help build a sense of overall trust.