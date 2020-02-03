 Skip to content

Spirituality
5 Ways To Heal Your Knee Chakras
|
Expert Opinion 5 Ways To Heal Your Knee Chakras

5 Ways To Heal Your Knee Chakras

Jennifer White
Written by Jennifer White
Jennifer S. White is a writer and yoga instructor and the author of "The Best Day of Your Life."
Roxanna Namavar, D.O.
Medical review by Roxanna Namavar, D.O.
Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine & Psychiatrist
Roxanna Namavar, D.O. is an adult psychiatrist focusing on integrative health. She completed her residency training at the University of Virginia Health-System and currently has a private practice in New York City.
Woman Sitting in Athletic Clothes with her Arm on Her Knee

Image by Javier Díez / Stocksy

February 3, 2020

In addition to the seven main chakras, we have hundreds of "minor chakras" located throughout our bodies. When these energy centers are blocked, our minds and bodies feel uncomfortable and out of balance.

One part of the body that is especially prone to discomfort and pain? The knees! Luckily, I've found that energy healing work around the knee chakra can be really beneficial for achy joints—but of course you should visit your doctor if you're experiencing any chronic knee pain. Here are five ways to unblock the lesser-known knee chakra.

Things you can do to begin to heal your knee chakras:

1. Be flexible.

The first and most important thing to do for your knees (as far as chakras and energy are concerned) is to be flexible—mentally and emotionally. When life becomes challenging, one of our first lines of defense can be closing down and becoming rigid. This internal rigidity affects energy flow in the body, which has physical impacts on inflammation, hormones, and toxicity.

The knee chakra is a minor chakra that corresponds to the root chakra—one of the body's seven main chakras that's responsible for helping us feel grounded and secure. If you find yourself frequently feeling "uprooted" and like you need to take charge of everything, then ask yourself why—and try stepping back, surrendering, and noticing what caused this reaction. You can also try out some root chakra healing exercises, such as standing in mountain pose or journaling on your fears.

2. Go with the flow.

There's being flexible in the sense of allowing yourself to be out of control in situations that you cannot possibly be in charge of (which requires trust and a sense of grounded safety), and then there's the flexibility of not always having a plan or an agenda. We can, and absolutely should, make plans and have goals—but then we have to let life take its course, without letting go of our overall intention. Practice at least occasionally allowing your day to unfold organically. This can help build a sense of overall trust.

3. Visualize.

We can't let life's little stresses and worries overwhelm the other wonderful things going on around us. Easier said than done, I know! Over the years I've found that meditation paired with visualization is one practice that leads to a sense of calm that I can carry into the three-dimensional world in which we live.

Here's a simple one to try: Visualize and then allow yourself to feel water washing over you, cleansing you of all your fears and internal struggles. Then picture this soothing stream of water flowing through your knees, washing away your need to control every minor detail of your life. Feel the suppleness and release that radiates from this inner softening down into your feet to help support your sense of safety in the physical world. The color of the knee chakra is a deep red, brown tone. Imagine that color radiating from your body as you close this practice.

4. Receive energy healing work from a skilled and trained practitioner.

The first time that I recognized the power of the subtle knee chakra, I was in an energy healing session. I am a strong believer that energy healing can help foster a healthier mind-body connection—but finding the right practitioner is essential.

5. Practice genuflection.

Genuflection is the act of bending one's right and left knee to the ground in reverence or worship. The movement reminds us that the energy flow surrounding the knees is healthiest when we are feeling relaxed. How can you be of greater service and humility to those around you? Reflecting on this dynamic will hopefully help you connect to this minor chakra and your body as a whole.

