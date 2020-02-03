5 Ways To Heal Your Knee Chakras

The first and most important thing to do for your knees (as far as chakras and energy are concerned) is to be flexible—mentally and emotionally. When life becomes challenging, one of our first lines of defense can be closing down and becoming rigid. This internal rigidity affects energy flow in the body, which has physical impacts on inflammation, hormones, and toxicity.

The knee chakra is a minor chakra that corresponds to the root chakra—one of the body's seven main chakras that's responsible for helping us feel grounded and secure. If you find yourself frequently feeling "uprooted" and like you need to take charge of everything, then ask yourself why—and try stepping back, surrendering, and noticing what caused this reaction. You can also try out some root chakra healing exercises, such as standing in mountain pose or journaling on your fears.