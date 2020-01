How To Know If You're Surrendering Or Giving Up (And Why It Matters)

Maybe you really want to own a home, apartment, or other piece of real estate. But for two years you have not been able to come up with a down payment or you’ve been looking but just cannot find an appropriate place. Giving up on the dream forever can make you feel like a victim, which is very depressing and disempowering. Surrender says you are open to the fact that you will own a home someday but that things aren’t coming together just yet. Wait for divine timing, which often brings "perfect" opportunities that exceed our wildest dreams.

Want to learn more about the art of surrender? Check out this piece on how to conduct a surrender manifestation.