How To Know If You're Surrendering Or Giving Up (And Why It Matters)

When you throw up your hands in frustration with a creative project and throw away all your materials, it can leave you feeling dark, empty, or self-shaming. Surrendering might look like walking away from the project for a day, week, month—or even a whole year. Taking a break is always a relief. After you’ve given the project breathing room, you might look over your notes and know exactly how to proceed. Even if you do walk away from the project forever, surrender feels much less like failure and allows you to walk away gradually to better process the experience and your emotions.