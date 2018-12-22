231 Items Tagged

astrology

Spirituality

How To Harness The Energy Of The LAST Full Moon Of The Year

This one will call forth our most sensitive, sentimental selves.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
December 22 2018
Spirituality
Meditation

Weekly Horoscope: Some Crazy Astrological Happenings Fall On Tuesday's Election Day

How will history be shaped this Tuesday, November 6?

#astrology
The AstroTwins
November 5 2018
Spirituality
Spirituality
Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope: A Busy Week Leads Into A Creativity-Packed Weekend

After an industrious and emotional week, we'll all get a restorative time-out as the moon spends the entire weekend in Pisces.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
October 15 2018
Spirituality

Here's What Happened When I Planned My Workdays Around The Phases Of The Moon

It’s like having a boss up in the cosmos.

#astrology
Kara Ladd
October 14 2018
Spirituality
Personal Growth

Well Read: The 5 Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down This October

From CBD to the Vanderbilts, get ready to read this month.

#CBD #hormones #inflammation #Well Read #yoga
Liz Moody
October 4 2018
Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope: Friday's Retrograde Is Coming To Shake Up Your Relationship

Check out what the AstroTwins are calling a "romantic revolution."

#astrology
The AstroTwins
October 1 2018
Spirituality

Monthly Horoscope: Your Complete Astrological Forecast For October

Cooperation or conflict? Your October monthly horoscope arrives with a heaping helping of both.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
October 1 2018
Spirituality

How To Amp Up Your Self-Care Sunday Routine For Tonight's New Moon In Virgo

​On September 9, 2018, at 2:01 p.m. EDT, the Virgo new moon reawakens our service-oriented and (dare we say it) neurotic sides but also re-connects us...

#astrology
The AstroTwins
September 9 2018
Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope: Get Ready, Because Your Loftiest Goals Just Might Become Reality

If ambitious plans seemed to hit a snag over the past five months, don't abandon hope.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
September 3 2018
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope: This Weekend Brings Some Much-Needed Closure

The summer of eclipses is drawing to a close.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
August 6 2018
Spirituality

What Your Bedroom Is Missing, According To Your Sign

Your next bedroom refresh could be written in the stars.

#sleep #astrology
Emma Loewe
July 29 2018
Spirituality

The Fascinating Astrology Behind The Summer Solstice (Plus, A Few Rituals To Celebrate It)

Happy summer! Here's how to harness the longest day of the year.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
June 21 2018
Spirituality

A Mind-Expanding Ritual To Ring In Tomorrow's New Moon In Gemini

This next moon cycle, let the Gemini mind take you to far-out places and open doors to potential you didn't even know was possible.

#astrology
Alexandra Roxo
June 12 2018
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope: Get Ready For Tons Of Intuitive Hits

Can sensuality and sensibility coexist? That's the theme of the week as planets dance between the two realms.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
May 21 2018
Spirituality

What Your Chiron Sign Reveals About Your Greatest Strengths & Weakness

What does the zodiac's biggest truth teller say about you?

#news #astrology
The AstroTwins
May 9 2018
Spirituality