231 Items Tagged
astrology
How To Harness The Energy Of The LAST Full Moon Of The Year
This one will call forth our most sensitive, sentimental selves.
THIS Is The Best Day To Set Your 2019 Intentions, According To Your December Horoscope
Bring on the abundance.
Weekly Horoscope: Some Crazy Astrological Happenings Fall On Tuesday's Election Day
How will history be shaped this Tuesday, November 6?
Weekly Horoscope: Here's What's Written In The Stars For Halloween Week
Trick or treat?
Weekly Horoscope: A Full Moon Coming Our Way & It's Officially Scorpio Season
We also have a major day for love on deck.
Weekly Horoscope: A Busy Week Leads Into A Creativity-Packed Weekend
After an industrious and emotional week, we'll all get a restorative time-out as the moon spends the entire weekend in Pisces.
Here's What Happened When I Planned My Workdays Around The Phases Of The Moon
It’s like having a boss up in the cosmos.
A Quick Candle Ritual To Tap Into The Power Of Tomorrow's New Moon
Light it up.
Well Read: The 5 Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down This October
From CBD to the Vanderbilts, get ready to read this month.
Weekly Horoscope: Friday's Retrograde Is Coming To Shake Up Your Relationship
Check out what the AstroTwins are calling a "romantic revolution."
Monthly Horoscope: Your Complete Astrological Forecast For October
Cooperation or conflict? Your October monthly horoscope arrives with a heaping helping of both.
How To Amp Up Your Self-Care Sunday Routine For Tonight's New Moon In Virgo
On September 9, 2018, at 2:01 p.m. EDT, the Virgo new moon reawakens our service-oriented and (dare we say it) neurotic sides but also re-connects us...
Weekly Horoscope: Get Ready, Because Your Loftiest Goals Just Might Become Reality
If ambitious plans seemed to hit a snag over the past five months, don't abandon hope.
Your Weekly Horoscope: This Weekend Brings Some Much-Needed Closure
The summer of eclipses is drawing to a close.
What Your Bedroom Is Missing, According To Your Sign
Your next bedroom refresh could be written in the stars.
The Fascinating Astrology Behind The Summer Solstice (Plus, A Few Rituals To Celebrate It)
Happy summer! Here's how to harness the longest day of the year.
A Mind-Expanding Ritual To Ring In Tomorrow's New Moon In Gemini
This next moon cycle, let the Gemini mind take you to far-out places and open doors to potential you didn't even know was possible.
Your Weekly Horoscope: Get Ready For Tons Of Intuitive Hits
Can sensuality and sensibility coexist? That's the theme of the week as planets dance between the two realms.
What Your Chiron Sign Reveals About Your Greatest Strengths & Weakness
What does the zodiac's biggest truth teller say about you?
How To Supercharge Your Moon Rituals Using Positive Psychology
Show up, do the work, and reap the rewards.