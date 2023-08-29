The full moon in Pisces peaks this Wednesday, August 30, at 9:35pm EDT. Not only is it a blue moon, as the second full moon this month, but it's also a super moon, so it will appear larger—and feel more potent—than your average full moon.

As astrology expert Imani Quinn tells mindbodygreen, Pisces is also an incredibly dreamy, imaginative, and intuitive sign, so that energy is going to be amplified for all of us right now. We might feel more psychic, or tapped deeper into our spirituality, she says, adding that it will be important to be mindful of illusion as well, which Pisces can be susceptible to.

"When you do slip into illusion within yourself," she says, "it's revealing your own shadow work, so this is a very special cosmic event, as it's a full moon meant for releasing and creating space."

Additionally, according to Quinn, remember that we have a whole host of retrograde planets right now. Pluto, Neptune, Uranus, Saturn, Venus, and Mercury are all backspinning, so we could feel like we're in a bit of a holding pattern. But just as Pisces is a water sign, we too can flow like water and allow ourselves to exist in this in-between state with ease.

"Our karmic and spiritual lessons are really challenging us right now to grow, so this is deep, expansive work for our collective consciousness," Quinn says, noting that Venus will be going direct a few days after this moon, which is something to look forward to. As such, though, relationship themes might be particularly amplified under this moon as well, spotlighting the lessons in love we've learned this summer.