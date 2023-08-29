August's Second Full Moon Is A Super Moon In Pisces—Here's What To Know Ahead Of Time
The month of August is winding down—but not without another full moon, first. We had one in Aquarius four weeks ago, and this Wednesday, a super full moon in Pisces will arrive, making it a blue moon. Here's the astrology behind this moon, plus how to work with it.
Advertisement
The astrology behind the super blue moon in Pisces
The full moon in Pisces peaks this Wednesday, August 30, at 9:35pm EDT. Not only is it a blue moon, as the second full moon this month, but it's also a super moon, so it will appear larger—and feel more potent—than your average full moon.
As astrology expert Imani Quinn tells mindbodygreen, Pisces is also an incredibly dreamy, imaginative, and intuitive sign, so that energy is going to be amplified for all of us right now. We might feel more psychic, or tapped deeper into our spirituality, she says, adding that it will be important to be mindful of illusion as well, which Pisces can be susceptible to.
"When you do slip into illusion within yourself," she says, "it's revealing your own shadow work, so this is a very special cosmic event, as it's a full moon meant for releasing and creating space."
Additionally, according to Quinn, remember that we have a whole host of retrograde planets right now. Pluto, Neptune, Uranus, Saturn, Venus, and Mercury are all backspinning, so we could feel like we're in a bit of a holding pattern. But just as Pisces is a water sign, we too can flow like water and allow ourselves to exist in this in-between state with ease.
"Our karmic and spiritual lessons are really challenging us right now to grow, so this is deep, expansive work for our collective consciousness," Quinn says, noting that Venus will be going direct a few days after this moon, which is something to look forward to. As such, though, relationship themes might be particularly amplified under this moon as well, spotlighting the lessons in love we've learned this summer.
How to work with this energy
Take a ritual bath
Whenever there's a water moon, any water ritual is a fitting choice, which is why Quinn recommends treating yourself to a ritual bath under this moon. She notes that you can further amp up the intuitive and dreamy vibes by incorporating some amethyst, doing crown chakra work, adding epsom salts and essential oils for relaxation, and allowing the healing properties of water to release any stuck emotions.
When you're in the bath, she says, "Visualize releasing stuck emotions that you're having a hard time moving through."
Advertisement
Explore your dreams
Pisces is not only a water sign, but it's also deeply connected to dreams and the subconscious, so dreams could be super vivid under this moon. As such, Quinn recommends paying extra close attention to them this week, whether you write them down, decipher the messages, take note of themes and imagery, etc.
Spiritual messages could come through, and get clear on the emotions that are present in the dreams as well, because they're likely present in your real life. As Quinn tells mindbodygreen, communication dreams may also arise, mirroring conversations you are having (or need to have) in your real life relationships.
And of course, Pisces tends to be acutely psychic, so watch out for prophetic dreams as well, and take note if you witness any dreams literally coming true in the days around this full moon.
Discern between making amends and setting boundaries
Lastly, as the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, this is a compassionate full moon, thanks to Pisces influence, but it's also super close to Saturn, which sets limits and boundaries.
As such, they explain, you could feel called to forgive, make amends, heal relationships, or even see a foe in a new light. However, you could also realize some situations don't require your forgiveness, opting instead to put up boundaries.
The takeaway
Under the super blue moon beams of Pisces, we'll all feel a kickstart to our dreamy sides, and even our sense of spirituality. Whether you track your dreams in a dream journal, take a spiritual bath, or of your other favorite full moon ritual, don't shy away from dreaming big.
Advertisement
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.