Let your imagination take the reins under the August 30 blue moon—the second full moon of the month. This one lands in dreamy Pisces, illuminating subconscious thoughts and casting a rosy glow over all your interactions.

Divine downloads could stream in throughout the day. Whenever possible, get yourself into a meditative space so you can capture the messages from your higher mind—and possibly a few ancestors and guides. Since Saturn’s co-piloting this mission, take actual notes. Some of these “fantastical notions” could be the seeds of a future start-up.

Because esoteric Pisces is the master of illusion, you might also feel lost in a labyrinth. Stop, breathe, and listen to your intuition, then wait until you feel centered before taking your next step.

Do you need to make amends? This compassionate full moon paves the way for deep, soulful healing. Unexpectedly, you may see an “enemy” in a very human light. While you don’t have to accept their wrongdoings, you may find a spot of forgiveness in your heart.

With no-nonsense Saturn hovering close to the full moon, you may also realize that it’s time to put up boundaries with a bully. Enough’s enough!