You can think of Virgo like the dignified editor of the zodiac; It's a particular, practical, and has a keen sense for how to best serve other people—and itself. Virgo does, after all, rule the sixth house of health and service.

Virgo season begins on August 23, so for the next four weeks, consider this season an opportunity to lean into those things, whether you get involved in your community, lean on your favorite self-care practices, or refine your fitness and nutrition routine.

This is a time of year when kids are going back to school and the Earth is brimming with crops for harvest—and so too can we tap into the organization and dedication needed to make the most of this time.