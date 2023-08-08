We’ll have not one, but two, full moons bookending the month, both of them supermoons!

The first full moon, on August 1, is in Aquarius.

The second full moon, on August 30, is in Pisces. And because it’s the second full moon in a single calendar month, it is a blue moon!

Astro fact! A super moon occurs when the moon is at its closest proximity to the earth, no matter what phase it’s in. A supermoon amplifies the astrological traits of the sign that it’s in. And since full moons pull the tides and impact our moods (to name a few things), having an extra full moon/blue moon can bring an extra wave of changes and surprising events.