Aries, this could feel like an intense and transformative moon for you, as it falls in your 12th house of the subconscious. As astrology expert Imani Quinn tells mindbodygreen, you're a sign that's typically on-the-go, but this moon is "asking you to slow down enough to spend some quality solo time, and to see what it is that wants to be seen within yourself."

She adds that things like hidden dreams and even inner child work could come up right now, and if they do, it's because a transformation is happening beneath the surface. So their hidden dreams their hidden inner child work like let it be seen especially to themselves. "That's most important," Quinn says.