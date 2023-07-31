Your Sign-By-Sign Guide To August's Full Super Moon In Aquarius
The full Sturgeon moon is coming up quick, as the first of two full moons this August. Peaking on August 1 at 2:31pm EDT, this super moon will be in the sign of Aquarius—but depending on your zodiac sign, we all have something a little different to expect. Here's what to know, based on your sign.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising sign, and your moon sign if it resonates.
Aries
For Aries, according to astrology expert Imani Quinn, this full moon lands in your 11th house of community and friendships. "So Aries are going to be the 'it' person—very magnetic—and people will be drawn to them," Quinn tells mindbodygreen.
That said, if you've been thinking about throwing a social event, networking, or otherwise reaching out to your larger community, she says this is a great time to do it.
Taurus
Taurus, this super moon lights up your 10th house of public image, so according to Quinn, you might be making strides in your career right now—and getting acknowledgement for it. "Success is our birthright and it's time for that to be given power for Taurus," Quinn explains, adding that however, with great power comes great responsibility.
"So it's just important that they use their power effectively, because with it being a full moon, lessons will still be coming up," she says.
Gemini
Feeling expansive, Gemini? With this Aquarius super moon in your ninth house of adventure, higher learning, and growth, you very well might be. As Quinn explains, it's time for you to explore and learn under this moon, so don't shy away from opportunities to spread your wings.
"If a Gemini has an itch to travel somewhere, which they always do, don't hesitate—book the flight, because it's on purpose and it's meant to feed your curiosity," Quinn says.
Cancer
This could be a transformative moon for you, Cancer, as it falls in your eighth house of death-and-rebirth, mystery, and regeneration. And according to Quinn, the transformation you're going through is meant to liberate you.
And while transformation can be emotional, "It's important for Cancers not to get bogged down by their emotions, and allow their emotions to be a superpower that moves them into new, potent states of being," Quinn says, adding not be afraid of being yourself, especially in your intimate relationships.
Leo
Your closest relationships will likely be highlighted under these moonbeams, Leo, as it falls in your seventh house of partnership. Whether that's for better or worse, however, remains to be seen.
As Quinn explains, if you are already in a healthy relationship, you may find deeper ways to connect. "But those that need to separate will now make those final acts of detachment, and it will be very swift, because most of the work for those relationships that need separation during a full moon have already happened—so now it's just about like making that last final cut," Quinn tells mindbodygreen.
Virgo
This full moon lands in your sixth house of self care, routines, and organization, Virgo—and the sixth house happens to be the house associated with your sign, so you should feel right at home. As Quinn explains, "It's time for Virgos to do what they do best, which is taking care of themselves, focusing on their health, and making sure they're good."
Perhaps you spend this moon reevaluating your daily routine and seeing where it can be improved, "so you can continue taking better care of yourself," Quinn says.
Libra
Feeling flirty, Libra? As this super moon lights up your fifth house of fertility, expression, and creativity, your ability to create in various forms will be heightened. And as Quinn explains, you already have a knack for beauty and a creative eye, "so this is a time to intentionally put that to use and allow it to guide you."
She adds that in the fifth house, this moon will make you shine and bring out your inner happiness, which is important, given that you're typically a social creature focused on others. So, Quinn adds, "It's really important for Libra to use this time to reflect on what makes them happy, and tap into that."
Scorpio
This could be a more domestic moon for you, Scorpio, as it lights up your fourth house of family, foundations, and the home. And according to Quinn, you're already an extremely loyal sign, and this lunation has you focusing on family, looking inward, and spending time at home even more.
Given that this moon is in Aquarius, a sign all about innovation and radical change, Quinn adds, "Whatever changes are happening at home, they need your utmost attention right now."
Sagittarius
Feeling chatty, Sagittarius? Under this super moon, which lands in your third house of communication and local community, you probably will be. And according to Quinn, a good question to ask yourself is how you can communicate more effectively.
Essentially, she explains, it's like you have the mic under this full moon. "So it's time to share ideas and thoughts, and to also share things you've needed to say to loved ones— just let it all out, let it flow," she says.
Capricorn
As this super moon lights up your second house of money, possessions, and stability, Capricorn, that's going to be your focus under these moonbeams. Quinn notes that you're already a sign that's not afraid of hard work, and this moon reminds you (or shows you) what you can do to achieve more financial abundance.
"So you're either coming into money—or looking at ways you can expand your finances right now," Quinn says. And remember, this is an innovative Aquarius moon as well, so don't be afraid to think outside the box.
Aquarius
Landing in your first house of self and identity, Aquarius, you can consider this your full moon. It's time to shine, with Quinn telling mindbodygreen that this is your chance to be great. Further, it's a chance to celebrate any completions or endings you're experiencing.
Whether it's a literal project, or more inner self development, ask yourself what is coming to a close and celebrate it, Quinn says, adding, "The world needs Aquarius' light, so it's time for them to let their light shine bright."
Pisces
This could feel like a particularly mystical moon for you, Pisces, as it lands in your 12th house of endings and the subconscious. According to Quinn, you may even have some intuitive and powerful dreams under these moonbeams.
You're already a big dreamer, she explains, and your dreams will be speaking to you even more right now. "So it's important to listen to the messages coming up in your subconscious, and seeing what it wants you to know," she adds.
The takeaway
This full moon in Aquarius asks us all to reimagine what's possible and let go of any outdated patterns and habits—and depending on where it lands in your birth chart, we all have some different things to release. But with your favorite full moon ritual on deck and super moon energy abound, we can all tap into our inner innovating Aquarius.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.