Your September 2023 Horoscope, From The AstroTwins
Retrograde season swells to high tide this September
No less than seven planets will be in this reversed position throughout the month, disrupting even the best-laid plans. The message? Slow down, tweak your ideas and make sure everything you’re doing is airtight before you launch it out into the world.
The cos(mic)players in question are Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and Pluto. Comet Chiron is also retrograde this whole month, giving us a chance to do some deeper healing. While you can still make great things happen, some of your big plans may need to marinate and incubate—at least until September 15, when Mercury resumes its direct (forward) motion.
For the first half of the month, Mercury, the planet of communication, technology and travel, is retrograde in Virgo
Feeling anxious and spun out over a million little details? Mercury is the ruling planet of Virgo, making this Mercury retrograde feel like a double dose of drama, delays, and digital discord. Back up your important files, hold off on buying any new vehicles or electronics and if possible, sit tight before signing agreements.
If you can’t wait it out, do thorough research and ask all the questions you need.
Venus retrograde finally comes to a close September 3
The good news here is that Venus, the galactic goddess of love, harmony and attraction, will end a six-week retrograde through lusty Leo on September 3. Since July 22, Venus has been OOO, messing with our ability to feel glamorous and warm-hearted. Venus will remain in Leo until October 8, spicing up the early days of Cuffing Season and hopefully making up for lost summer moments!
The next day, however, expansive Jupiter will turn retrograde in earthy Taurus, making us less prone to gamble and little more cautious with risk-taking until December 30. Jupiter will join the four other slow-moving outer planets, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and Pluto, which are already retrograde.
It’s time to rethink the structures that have upheld our lives. Some no longer do the job adequately; others are due for an upgrade or evolution.
Mercury retrograde won't stop us from digging into the details
Luckily, even Mercury retrograde can’t stop most of us from digging into the details, thanks to the Sun’s travels through analytical Virgo until September 23. Then the autumn equinox will arrive, bringing balance and kicking off Libra season.
On September 29, an Aries full supermoon reminds us that the squeaky wheel gets the premium-grade oil, and to make sure we advocate for ourselves instead of waiting for someone else to do it!
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
