No less than seven planets will be in this reversed position throughout the month, disrupting even the best-laid plans. The message? Slow down, tweak your ideas and make sure everything you’re doing is airtight before you launch it out into the world.

The cos(mic)players in question are Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and Pluto. Comet Chiron is also retrograde this whole month, giving us a chance to do some deeper healing. While you can still make great things happen, some of your big plans may need to marinate and incubate—at least until September 15, when Mercury resumes its direct (forward) motion.