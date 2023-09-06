Keep your eyes on the prize and the process. As optimistic Jupiter slips into its annual retrograde this Monday, September 4, you could easily fall in love with people’s potential or let important details slip through the cracks.

With the red-spotted titan backing up through methodical Taurus until December 30, tighten up any slack in the reins. Get clear on the criteria you need for your elite squad: integrity, reliability, a commitment to excellence.

There’s always a level of “messy” that comes along with growth. But instead of just “figuring it out along the way,” utilize Q4 to set up savvy systems, life hacks, and smarter org charts. Create project plans and budgets—and make sure timelines allow a healthy work-life balance.