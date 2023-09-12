Pallas Moves Into Libra This Week—Here's Why It Matters, From An Astrologer
In the astrological world, there's a lot of talk about the planets and the signs, but the asteroids in our solar system don't get nearly as much attention. But this week, one of those lesser known asteroids is making moves into Libra, and it's called Pallas.
Here's what Pallas represents in astrologer, plus what it means now that it's posting up in Libra for the next two and a half months.
What is Pallas in astrology?
Unlike the planets of Mars or Jupiter, for instance, Pallas is an asteroid, like Juno or Chiron. But even though it's not a full-fledged planet, that doesn't mean it doesn't still have an impact on us here on Earth.
As astrology expert Imani Quinn tells mindbodygreen, Pallas is the asteroid of wisdom, awareness, and intuition. "It's based on the Greek goddess, Pallas-Athena," Quinn says, adding that she's known for her intelligence, feminine energy, and skill.
It's believed that Pallas, who was the daughter of Jupiter, accidentally killed her friend Athena, which led her to take on Athena's name as a reminder of what happens when you don't act with a sound mind. Thus, Pallas Athena is all about pairing your intuitive capabilities with your actions.
And depending on the sign it's in, Pallas encourages us to dip our intuitive faculties into different areas of our life. In this case, it's moving into the sign of Libra on September 13, where it will remain until it moves into Scorpio on November 28.
What to know about Pallas in Libra
As a sign, Libra is easily the most relationship-oriented of them all, placing high priority on cooperation, harmony, fairness, and justice. So with Pallas moving into Libra on September 13, Quinn says, there will be an extra emphasis on our relationships all around.
"And if you look at the bigger scope here, Venus just came out of retrograde at the beginning of September, and Mercury's coming out of retrograde on September 15," Quinn tells mindbodygreen, adding, "So Pallas moving into Libra on the 13th is shifting us into a place with extra support and invitation to start making those necessary changes in our relationships."
That's how we can expect to feel this shift on an individual level, and then collectively, Quinn notes we'll be prioritizing justice on a larger scale. Fittingly enough, she adds, Pallas in Libra will see us through election season here in the U.S., bringing extra attention to politics and social change.
"It's just going to continue shedding light on areas that aren't working in our politic and collective systems, Quinn says, adding that while we can expect some disruption, "It's only to shift us into a better place."
The only caveat with Pallas in Libra, she adds, is that Libra can be an indecisive and codependent sign. So since Pallas-Athena is all about discerning your intuition, she explains, pay attention to where your intuition is coming from. "Don't get so wrapped up in your mind that you lose sight of your intuition—because your intuition is not going to be intelligence of the mind, it's intelligence of the heart and intelligence of the gut," she says.
The takeaway
From now until the end of November, Pallas in Libra will place extra emphasis on our relationships, as well as shine a light on what is and isn't working for the collective from a political standpoint. Be mindful to avoid indecision, and when in doubt, listen closely to your intuition and inner sense of justice.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.