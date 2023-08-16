What It Really Means To Have A Scorpio Moon + How It Impacts Love, Career & More
If you're starting to explore the world of astrology, you've probably heard of moon signs—and how they're one of the most important placements in your birth chart. If you or someone you know has their moon in Scorpio, here's what to keep in mind.
Moon in Scorpio meaning
Your moon sign is related to which zodiac sign the moon was in when you were born. Where your sun sign represents how you view or think about yourself, your moon sign is how you feel about yourself and represents your emotions, intuition, and personal inner world.
And if there's anything to know about Scorpio as a sign, it's that it's very intense and mysterious, striving to scrutinize and get to the bottom of everything, and remain private all the while. It's actually represented by the scorpion, symbolizing this sign's outer shell and "stinging" ability when provoked.
Indeed, much like the scorpion that symbolizes Scorpio, this sign has its own built-in armor, too. As astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D., previously told mindbodygreen, these folks are careful, private, and well equipped with boundaries and "weapons."
And as astrologer Imani Quinn notes, with your moon sign relating to how you process emotions and see your inner world, it's not very much seen by the public eye. As such, she says, Scorpio moon tendencies will be more apparent to you and your intimate relationships. "And with it being Scorpio, a Scorpio moon needs to feel things deeply in order to be able to move through their emotions," she explains.
Lastly, while having a Scorpio moon is typically regarded as a more challenging placement, Pennington adds that Scorpio moons are ultimately able to regulate their emotions in a healthy way because they're discerning and know how to dig deep.
Summary:
Moon in Scorpio celebrities
- Beyoncé
- Margot Robbie
- Ryan Gosling
- Miley Cyrus
- Ben Affleck
- Lady Gaga
- Kylie Jenner
- Jimmy Fallon
- Scarlett Johansson
- Will Farrell
- The Weeknd
- Snoop Dogg
- Steven Spielberg
- Katy Perry
- Wes Anderson
- Elijah Wood
Scorpio moon traits
They're comfortable with the deepest depths of life
Scorpio moon folks are going to be deep, emotional, and intense. As Pennington previously told mindbodygreen, Scorpio moons are able to understand all of the ways emotions can go wrong, "but the good thing is that they're rebellious and not scared of fighting," she says, adding, "Many people don't say what they mean, or they avoid emotions because they're not OK with conflict, but a Scorpio moon is built for that."
They value their privacy
As you might be catching on, Scorpio is a very private sign to begin with, so Scorpio moons internalize that need for privacy and mystery, letting few into their inner world. "They're going to be very private about their inner world—they're not going to want to share it with a lot of people," Quinn tells mindbodygreen.
They can get emotionally bogged down
Scorpio represents fixed water, and like all of the fixed signs, there's a strong chance for stagnancy or "stuckness" when it comes to the emotional waters of this moon sign. As Quinn notes, this is a placement that can struggle with things like jealousy, possessiveness, and intense emotions, so it's important for them to find ways to work through their emotions so things don't get stuck.
They see things clearly
If there's anything a Scorpio moon can do, it's investigate. They're the researchers and detectives of the zodiac, which gives them keen intuition and a strong ability to see things clearly. "They know how to be really honest with themselves, which is something that Scorpio energy is good at doing—they know the truth and their intuition is strong," Quinn tells mindbodygreen.
They can tend to live in the shadows
Lastly, as aforementioned, having your moon in Scorpio isn't exactly easy. As Quinn notes, they can tend to experience a lot of the "shadow sides" to emotions, with loyalty bleeding into jealousy, passion bleeding into possessiveness, and anger bleeding into rage and an aversion to forgiveness.
"Whatever emotion they're feeling, they're going to feel it very strongly and need to understand it and move through it," Quinn explains.
Scorpio moon keywords
- Intense
- Brooding
- Passionate
- Mysterious
- Loyal
- Stubborn
- Strong-willed
- Independent
- Possessive
- Private
- Ambitious
Scorpio moon in relationships
We've already touched on this placement's inclination towards jealousy and possessiveness, which is definitely something to watch out for in a Scorpio moon's love life. However, when they aren't getting carried away by their intense emotions, these folks make passionate, loyal, and attentive partners.
After all, Scorpio moons crave the same intensity they're familiar with in their relationships, and particularly in the bedroom. They want to feel like they're part of a power couple—but that has to come after they finally let themselves trust and open up.
That scorpion armor can be tough to break through, but once you do, a Scorpio moon's loyalty is steadfast. Just don't break their trust, because it will be incredibly difficult to get back.
They expect the same level of devotion from their partner that they give to them, and while they may have a hard time opening up and being vulnerable, the people most likely to help them do so would be other water moons. Fire moons, on the other hand, will probably not mesh with their emotional intensity.
As such, the most compatible matches for a Scorpio moon would be a Cancer moon, Pisces moon, another Scorpio moon, or even a Taurus moon, this sign's astrological counterpart and soulmate.
They'd be least compatible, on the other hand, with Aries moons, Leo moons, and Sagittarius moons.
Scorpio moon in work & career
Scorpio moons can find success in a number of different professions, but where they'll really thrive is in fields that allow them to put their researching and intuitive faculties to use, such as in psychology, private investigation, research, or other social-science fields.
As Quinn tells mindbodygreen, these people have a strong ability to see through the layers of any situation to get down to the truth, and they'll feel purposeful in a job that allows them to do so. They're also fairly independent, so they will probably prefer to work alone, but they do understand the interpersonal relationship skills necessary to be a good team player.
Scorpio moons can also be quite creative, with their fixed-water quality giving them the ability to grasp a more abstract, emotional vision, and bring that vision into the material plane. Think avant garde artists, musicians, and even filmmakers (i.e. you'll notice Steven Spielberg and Wes Anderson in the list of Scorpio moon celebs above).
How to thrive as a Scorpio moon
According to Quinn, Scorpio moons thrive when they have even one trusted person to go to in times of need. This isn't a placement that wears their heart on their sleeve by any means, but everyone needs a shoulder to cry on sometimes—even the most private Scorpio moons.
"Allowing in a person you can talk to—whether that's a therapist, a spiritual advisor, or even a close friend—can help them move through emotions, because they're going to feel more shadow aspects of emotions than a typical person," Quinn tells mindbodygreen.
Further, she says, Scorpio moons are great at being honest with themselves and seeing the truth about a situation, but accepting those things can be more of a challenge. As such, she says, the sooner a Scorpio moon can learn to accept what is, instead of dwelling on it, the more ease they'll find in their life.
Learning how to then work through that acceptance, which often comes down to accepting the feelings and emotions in their energy field, can help them to feel lighter. For instance, if they're feeling angry, they need to blow off that steam. If they're feeling sad, they need to allow themselves to feel that sadness instead of pushing it away.
FAQs:
Is it good to have a Scorpio Moon?
Having a Scorpio moon is typically considered a more challenging placement, as its associated with heavy emotions and deep intensity. However, these can be strengths when the Scorpio moon is well-rounded and evolved.
What is a Scorpio Moon career?
Scorpio moons can find success in a number of different professions, but where they'll really thrive is in fields that allow them to put their researching and intuitive faculties to use, such as in psychology, private investigation, research, or other social-science fields.
What is the difference between a Scorpio sun and a Scorpio moon?
A Scorpio sun person was born during Scorpio season, and Scorpio traits are more apparent in the core/expression of this person. A Scorpio moon, on the other hand, was born when the moon was in Scorpio, which translates more to their inner and emotional world, and is less apparent to others.
The takeaway
Scorpio moons are some of the most intense and deep people you'll ever meet—just don't take it personally if they take a while to warm up to you. This is a zodiac placement that wants to understand the depths of life's biggest mysteries, even if it means blocking out anything (people included) that distracts them from their purpose and ambition.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.