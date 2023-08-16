Your moon sign is related to which zodiac sign the moon was in when you were born. Where your sun sign represents how you view or think about yourself, your moon sign is how you feel about yourself and represents your emotions, intuition, and personal inner world.

And if there's anything to know about Scorpio as a sign, it's that it's very intense and mysterious, striving to scrutinize and get to the bottom of everything, and remain private all the while. It's actually represented by the scorpion, symbolizing this sign's outer shell and "stinging" ability when provoked.

Indeed, much like the scorpion that symbolizes Scorpio, this sign has its own built-in armor, too. As astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D., previously told mindbodygreen, these folks are careful, private, and well equipped with boundaries and "weapons."

And as astrologer Imani Quinn notes, with your moon sign relating to how you process emotions and see your inner world, it's not very much seen by the public eye. As such, she says, Scorpio moon tendencies will be more apparent to you and your intimate relationships. "And with it being Scorpio, a Scorpio moon needs to feel things deeply in order to be able to move through their emotions," she explains.

Lastly, while having a Scorpio moon is typically regarded as a more challenging placement, Pennington adds that Scorpio moons are ultimately able to regulate their emotions in a healthy way because they're discerning and know how to dig deep.