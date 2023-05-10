Everything To Know About Having An Aries Moon, From Relationships, To Career & More
If you're starting to explore the world of astrology, you've probably heard of moon signs—and how they're one of the most important placements in your birth chart. And if you or someone you know has their moon in Aries, here's what to keep in mind.
What does it mean to have an Aries moon?
Your moon sign is related to which zodiac sign the moon was in when you were born. Where your sun sign represents how you view or think about yourself, your moon sign is how you feel about yourself and represents your emotions, intuition, and personal inner world.
If there's anything to know about Aries as a sign, it's that it's very self-assured and strives for independence, action, and speed. It's actually represented by the Ram—indicating Aries' headstrong (if not aggressive) attitude.
So, to have an Aries moon, then, means Aries values and traits will heavily influence the way you feel about yourself and how you relate to other people on an emotional level.
Aries moon traits
You can expect Aries moons to be super passionate, and even reckless. Aries is a fire sign, and its modality is also "cardinal," meaning it likes to get the ball rolling, always looking to start something new, explains astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D.
As she tells mindbodygreen, Aries is the first sign of the astrological year, which relates to this sign's childlike exuberance and enthusiasm. An Aries moon can be quick to start—but quick to burn out, as well—whether that's in love, when they're angry, or at their job.
"They'll kind of cycle through things fast, so their mood will change quickly," Pennington explains, adding, "They're able to recover quickly, too. An Aries moon is just active. It's not going to be passive or wait."
When you think about that combination of a cardinal modality and the fire element, she notes, Aries moons can even seem impetuous or reckless, which they certainly can be—but that's what keeps things interesting, right?
"This is a person who can jump from zero to 60 in any direction, and just always has the energy to do that kind of thing," Pennington notes.
Aries moon keywords:
- Passionate
- Brave
- Impulsive
- Hot-headed
- Confident
- Self-assured
- Energetic
- Assertive
- Action-oriented
- Creative
- Young at heart
Aries moon celebrities:
- Lady Gaga
- Tom Brady
- Selena Gomez
- Angelina Jolie
- Steve Jobs
- Joaquin Phoenix
- Mario López
- Ellen DeGeneres
- Chris Rock
- Tyra Banks
- Janet Jackson
- Anderson Cooper
- Christian Bale
- Kendall Jenner
Aries moon in relationships
Aries moon people are independent, action-oriented, and love a challenge, so when it comes to a partner, they need someone who can keep up (and give them enough attention).
As the AstroTwins previously explained to mindbodygreen, Aries moons are prone to falling fast, but add the flame that burns twice as bright burns twice as fast. These folks can have lots of intense, short-lived flings, and it takes a special, exciting soul to tie them down.
But once they are committed, this is a partner who's full of passion (and potentially has a high sex drive, with steamy Mars being the planet that rules Aries). They'll also love trying new things, going on adventures, and keeping things interesting in a longterm relationship, lest they get bored and the "spark" dies.
And speaking of sparks dying, don't be surprised if you set off an Aries moon's temper, only for them to forget about it the next minute. As Pennington explains, "They're probably quick to anger, but also quick to not be angry about it anymore."
In terms of compatibility, this moon sign will likely fair best with another fire moon, so those are your Leo or Sagittarius moons, or another Aries moon. That said, a complete look at both of your charts (aka "synastry") is the best way to determine compatibility.
Aries moon at work
When it comes to the workplace, someone with an Aries moon can make a great boss or leader, according to Pennington, who notes this is an astrological placement that has no problem taking charge, starting a project, or even telling people what to do.
"I think the natural thing people might say would be athlete or something like that, but I think of leadership—they can really pull people along and be a ringleader, providing enthusiasm to get people off the ground and get things going," she tells mindbodygreen.
Additionally, these people will thrive in careers that require some kind of innovation or invention, because they're chock-full of ideas and make quite creative. Plus, as Pennington adds, they're not afraid of taking risks—and more often than not, a little risk is required to get the best outcome.
In short, "Whatever this person happens to do, no matter what the job is, they'll probably be thinking of new ways to do it," she notes.
Fitting careers for an Aries moon:
- Entrepreneur
- Athlete
- Military or law enforcement
- Fashion designer
- Creative director
- CEO
How to thrive as an Aries moon
Remember to slow down once in a while
One of the telltale qualities of an Aries moon is their ability to jump from one thing to the next with unbridled speed. But of course, everyone needs to take a break once in a while, and Aries moons would do well to carve out time to intentionally slow down and let themselves process and integrate all the things they're constantly doing.
Tap into your inner diplomat
According to Pennington, every sign can learn a thing or two about balance from their opposition, and Aries is no exception. Aries' opposite is Libra, a sign that's all about diplomacy and harmony—two things Aries moons don't always consider.
"It's important for an Aries moon to pay attention to where there's conflict," Pennington tells mindbodygreen, adding that while compromise and cooperation don't necessarily come naturally to them, it's important they remember that not everyone has such a blasé approach to moving on from an argument.
Use the spring equinox as a yearly reset
Lastly, according to Pennington, Aries moon people can use the annual Aries new moon around the spring equinox to do "yearly reset" of sorts. Namely, she says, you'll likely feel a surge of enthusiasm or regeneration around that new moon, and you can harness that energy to give yourself a powerful fresh start.
FAQs:
What is Aries moon attracted to?
Aries moons are attracted to people who are exciting and keep them on their toes. This is a sign that falls fast, but need to remain stimulated to hold their attention.
Who is Aries moon compatible with?
Aries moons are typically most compatible with other fire moons (Leo, Sagittarius, or another Aries moon).
Is Aries a sun or moon sign?
Aries can be a sun and/or a moon sign. An Aries sun indicates someone was born during Aries season, while an Aries moon indicates someone was born when the moon was in Aries. It is possible to have both.
What is the color of the moon in Aries?
Aries is typically associated with the color red.
The takeaway
Aries moons are some of the bravest and most passionate people you'll ever meet—just don't be surprised if they yell at you and then forget about it within 30 seconds. This fiery zodiac placement knows what it wants, and if you're in their circle, they'll help you get what you want, too.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.