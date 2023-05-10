You can expect Aries moons to be super passionate, and even reckless. Aries is a fire sign, and its modality is also "cardinal," meaning it likes to get the ball rolling, always looking to start something new, explains astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D.

As she tells mindbodygreen, Aries is the first sign of the astrological year, which relates to this sign's childlike exuberance and enthusiasm. An Aries moon can be quick to start—but quick to burn out, as well—whether that's in love, when they're angry, or at their job.

"They'll kind of cycle through things fast, so their mood will change quickly," Pennington explains, adding, "They're able to recover quickly, too. An Aries moon is just active. It's not going to be passive or wait."

When you think about that combination of a cardinal modality and the fire element, she notes, Aries moons can even seem impetuous or reckless, which they certainly can be—but that's what keeps things interesting, right?

"This is a person who can jump from zero to 60 in any direction, and just always has the energy to do that kind of thing," Pennington notes.