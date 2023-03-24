What It Really Means To Have A Pisces Moon + How It Impacts Relationships, Career & More
Odds are you know your sun sign in astrology, and maybe you even know your rising sign—but don't forget about your moon sign! It's one of the most significant placements in your birth chart, and if you or someone you know has a Pisces moon, here's what to keep in mind.
Advertisement
Pisces moon meaning.
Your moon sign is related to which zodiac sign the moon was in when you were born. Where your sun sign represents how you view or think about yourself, your moon sign is how you feel about yourself and represents your emotions, intuition, and personal inner world.
If there's anything to know about Pisces as a sign, it's that it's very empathetic and psychic sign, striving for creativity, compassion, and otherwordly insights. It's actually represented by two fish swimming together, which is a reflection of Pisces' inclination to operate between fantasy and reality.
So, to have a Pisces moon, then, means Pisces values and traits will heavily influence the way you feel about yourself and how you relate to other people on an emotional level.
Pisces is a mutable (aka adaptable or changeable) and is also a water sign, so as astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D., explains, that mutable water quality can make Pisces moons a bit emotional and particularly sensitive to their own feelings.
Pisces also happens to be the last zodiac sign of the astrological year, and is sometimes associated with the 12th house, with Pennington noting that this makes Pisces moon people dreamlike and tapped into the unconscious, almost like they can "see beyond the veil," as it were. They're extremely psychic, expansive, and can be prone to illusion—and we're only just getting started.
Summary:
Advertisement
Pisces moon traits.
For Pisces moons, when we're talking about sensitivity, we don't just mean they get their feelings hurt easily (though they do, BTW). Pisces moons are sensitive to everything—other people, their environment, their own feelings and bodily sensations—and they receive and experience knowledge through their body, with a deep understanding that everything is connected.
As Pennington tells mindbodygreen, they're extremely empathic, and are known to get strong gut feelings that guide them in particular directions. "They have a way of interacting or interfacing with the world, and with their emotions and their body, in a way that probably feels primary to them," she explains, adding that their intuitive is so engrained, they may not even realize it's their intuition talking.
However, Pennington notes, this can make them vulnerable to things like indecision or being flaky, because they will always be moved by the emotional weather within and around them to figure out their next course of action.
"There's a sense of being an ungrounded or wishy-washy, kind of going back and forth or going in circles—especially if they have other placements that make them not comfortable with being so Piscean," she explains.
And again, this is a super psychic placement to have. While this makes them extremely compassionate, they have to be wary of other people taking advantage of their kindness. After all, Pisces is the only water sign that doesn't have armor (unlike Scorpio's scorpion and Cancer's crab), which Pennington notes makes them a bit vulnerable.
As such, Pennington tells mindbodygreen, Pisces moons benefit from not being so sensitive or compassionate that they lose their footing, become ungrounded, and/or don't protect themselves.
Ultimately, Pisces moons are a whimsical and idealistic bunch. Even if they're less inclined to spiritual pursuits, they bring a heart-centered, intuitive, and artistic flair to everything they do, from their jobs to their relationships.
Pisces moon keywords:
- Psychic
- Empathetic
- Dreamy
- Creative
- Sensitive
- Gullible
- Naive
- Adaptable
- Intuitive
- Idealistic
- Curious
- Artistic
- Spiritual
Get 10 minutes with a psychic for $1.99
Thinking About Trying Keen? Here's What To Know First, Based On My Experience.
Pisces moon in relationships.
In the romance department, Pisces moons want to go deep, emphasizing intimacy, compassion, and a psychic connection. No shallow games here—this placement wants all or nothing or from their partner.
As Pennington explains, they can have a difficult time seeing people clearly, thanks to their inclination toward illusion. They need to watch out for trusting people too openly, and completely merging with a partner—which won't necessarily come naturally for them. "It just doesn't occur to them to protect themselves, unlike Scorpio, for example," she adds.
Pisces moons also appreciate a level of security in life, and that applies to their relationships. They are, indeed, very deep, so they benefit from a partner who can meet them in the emotional depths, and even appreciate things like art and spirituality as much as they do.
And given that these people are often healers, having someone around to lend a hand when they're drained will be a great support as well.
In this case, Pennington tells mindbodygreen that other water moons (Cancer moon, Scorpio moon, or another Pisces moon) would be a great fit, as would solid and reliable earth moons (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn moons).
"A Scorpio or Cancer moon can understand the depth of Pisces," she says, adding that the opposition formed between Virgo and Pisces can also make for a powerful match when balanced.
Of course, when it comes to relationship astrology (AKA synastry), looking at both people's entire birth charts is your best bet. Plus, the fifth, seventh, and eighth houses of someone's birth chart tend to influence who they're attracted to most.
Pisces moon in work & career.
Pisces folks in general, including Pisces moons, are artistic, creative, and spiritual healers. In any line of work, that's the attitude they're going to bring to the table, whether they're a therapist, a poet, or a teacher.
Pennington tells mindbodygreen that they thrive in positions where they're able to gauge the needs of others, and bring their strong intuition to the forefront. "We don't often think of careers as emotional, but as I was saying before, a Pisces moon scientist, for example, probably brings a lot of really fresh intuition and innovative ideas," she explains.
These people want to think big, think globally, and put their hearts into creative pursuits that allow them to flex the bounds of their imagination and relate to other people. If they can help others in the process, even better.
Some other jobs a Pisces moon might be inclined to include songwriting, painting, teaching, nursing, physical therapy, counseling, and spiritual guidance or coaching.
All that said, your midheaven in your birth chart typically relates more to your career path in life, so your moon sign is just one piece of the puzzle.
FAQs:
What does it mean to be a Pisces moon?
If you're a Pisces moon that means the moon was in Pisces when you were born. To have a Pisces moon means Pisces values and traits will heavily influence the way you feel about yourself, and how you relate to other people on an emotional level.
What is Pisces moon attracted to?
Pisces moons are attracted to people who are kind, caring, sensitive, artistic, and potentially a bit quirky.
What is Pisces moon weakness?
Pisces weakness is being open and trusting to people who don't always deserve it, so they need to remember to protect their energy when the situation calls for it.
Advertisement
The takeaway.
Pisces moons are some of the most compassionate people you'll ever meet—so don't take advantage of it! Overall, this is an ethereal and psychic zodiac placement that wants to swim in their emotional depths, no matter where the tide takes them.
Advertisement
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.