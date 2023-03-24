Your moon sign is related to which zodiac sign the moon was in when you were born. Where your sun sign represents how you view or think about yourself, your moon sign is how you feel about yourself and represents your emotions, intuition, and personal inner world.

If there's anything to know about Pisces as a sign, it's that it's very empathetic and psychic sign, striving for creativity, compassion, and otherwordly insights. It's actually represented by two fish swimming together, which is a reflection of Pisces' inclination to operate between fantasy and reality.

So, to have a Pisces moon, then, means Pisces values and traits will heavily influence the way you feel about yourself and how you relate to other people on an emotional level.

Pisces is a mutable (aka adaptable or changeable) and is also a water sign, so as astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D., explains, that mutable water quality can make Pisces moons a bit emotional and particularly sensitive to their own feelings.

Pisces also happens to be the last zodiac sign of the astrological year, and is sometimes associated with the 12th house, with Pennington noting that this makes Pisces moon people dreamlike and tapped into the unconscious, almost like they can "see beyond the veil," as it were. They're extremely psychic, expansive, and can be prone to illusion—and we're only just getting started.