5 Tips For Navigating This Coming Mercury Retrograde, According To A Psychic
We've already had two Mercury retrogrades this year alone, with the third round beginning this week, on August 23.
Mercury retrogrades aren't something to fear, but rather a time to pause and reflect—kind of like a recalibration—before moving forward once again. However, Mercury is the planet of information and communication, so it's not uncommon for those themes to go a little bit haywire during this three-week period.
As such, there are a handful of things you can do to keep your head on straight and make it through to September 15, when this Mercury retrograde ends.
Stay grounded by connecting to the Earth
According to astrologer Astrid Bly from California Psychics, staying grounded is of particular importance during Mercury retrograde, when we can all feel a bit more frazzled and mentally-scattered than usual. And one of the best ways to do that, she says, is connecting with the Earth.
"Spend time in nature, connect with your body through exercise or movement, and eat grounding foods such as carrots, potatoes and sweet onions," Bly tells mindbodygreen.
Avoid making major life decisions or signing contracts
One of the rules of thumb for any Mercury retrograde is to exercise restraint and hold off on things where and when you can, and this time is no exception. After all, everything from typos, to miscommunications, to travel snafus are not uncommon during this period.
So, Bly says, it's best to wait until after the retrograde has ended to make large purchases, set big event dates, make proposals of any kind, etc. Patience is, indeed, a virtue during Mercury retrograde.
Practice mindfulness by taking time to check in with yourself and your emotions
Along with exercising patience and grounding, Bly notes that mindfulness is another tool that can be useful during Mercury retrograde. Again, Mercury rules our mental faculties, and when it's retrograde, we can feel really scatterbrained.
When you slow down and practice mindfulness, though, you can sort through the mind-muddling effects of this retrograde—and actually find more clarity than you would otherwise. With Mercury retrogrades, a little extra mental effort can go a long way for getting answers.
Bly recommends doing any activities you like that promote relaxation, such as meditation, yoga, or breathwork. "Check in with your altar, journaling, and listen to crystal or brass bowl music," she adds.
Surround yourself with beauty
Mercury retrogrades get a reputation for being something to worry about, when they can actually offer us a chance to go inward and reflect. It's when we resist that inner focus and reflection that we run into issues!
Consider this three-week period a permission slip to do things that make you feel good, including surrounding yourself with beauty. "Clean off your crystal collection, set out fresh spring flowers, and soak in a lander bath if you feel like you need to recharge and clean off the energies of others," Bly suggests.
Don't focus on it so much
Last but not least, try not to sweat it too much. As Bly tells mindbodygreen, "Worrying and expecting Mercury retrograde to be difficult just gives it more power."
Rather than fretting or worrying you'll make a misstep, Bly says to instead focus on self-care, being clear in communication, and being in a place of peace and acceptance with what is.
The takeaway
This is the third Mercury retrograde of the year, and we have one more coming up in December. These retrograde periods come up time and time again to make sure we're retracing our steps and integrating the wisdom we might miss otherwise, so try to focus on that.
And remember, when Mercury retrograde ends on September 15, we'll still have the shadow period for the couple weeks following, so you can carry these tips well into September and the start of Libra season.
