What To Know For August's New Moon In Leo, According To Astrologers
As hard as it is to believe, August is halfway through—and Leo season's new moon is just around the corner. Being the only sign ruled by the sun itself, Leo is all about main-character energy, and we all have a chance for a reset on that front under this moon. Here's what to know, plus how to work with these lunar vibes, according to astrologers.
The astrology behind August's new moon in Leo
This month's new moon in Leo arrives Wednesday, August 16, at 5:38 a.m. EDT, and according to astrology expert Imani Quinn, we're coming off an intense couple of weeks. We did just have the Lion's Gate portal on August 8, remember, which Quinn says already kicked off a courageous and encouraging vibe.
Consider this new moon an additional dose of encouragement, Quinn explains, adding that the mantra for this new moon is very much, "Go big or go home and lead from the heart." Anything you've been wanting to do, now is the time to do it.
And as the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, this moon will also bring a burst of creative, romantic energy, offering a fresh start to any of your romantic or self-expressive endeavors.
"In this new moon cycle, it's allowing us to evaluate our relationship dynamics and our relationship with abundance and finances," Quinn says, noting, "So pay attention to what new things want to open up for you, specifically thinking about relationship dynamics and your relationship to abundance."
Another thing worth mentioning, according to Quinn, is that this new moon will be forming a square to Uranus, the planet of unexpected changes and revolution, as well as a trine to Chiron, the "wounded healer" of astrology. In simple terms, the message with those aspects is to expect the unexpected and be prepared for relationship wounds to surface. (Venus is still retrograde, after all!)
"Anything you do needs to be done from a place of self-love right now," Quinn says, adding that we're also in Mercury retrograde's shadow period before it officially begins next week, so mind your communication as well.
How to work with this energy
Do some candle magic
New moons are an excellent time for working with intentions, and candle magic can help you "fire up" (pun intended) those intentions even more. Quinn recommends opting for a candle color like yellow to power up your solar plexus or even green or pink to work with the heart.
"Get a candle, set your intentions for what you want to bring in, and light your candle as you recite your intentions," she says, adding to focus on self-confidence and big Leo energy.
Make cultivating courage an active practice
Under these lunar Leo vibes, courage is the name of the game, and Quinn says you can make cultivating it into a more active practice by journaling. As you write about your intentions for this new moon, pick one or two that stand out to you, and create actionable steps around those intentions.
The twins also echo the importance of cultivating courage during Leo season, and they recommend leaning into that courage in your communication. Ask yourself where you've stopped voicing your feelings or sharing your ideas as openly as you could, and let this new moon loosen your tongue, they suggest.
"Make a vow to speak up when you have something to contribute to the conversation—or simply when you want to know more. Do one thing to put your talents on display or draw attention to your gifts," the twins write.
Pull some tarot cards
Last but never least, what better way to get clear on your intentions than to consult the cards? Quinn recommends doing a four-card tarot spread to find clarity around your intentions and how to move forward. Shuffle your deck, and pull four cards for the following questions:
- What did I let go of during the most recent full moon?
- What is coming in for me during this new moon?
- What deeper level of healing is being revealed to me through these current transits?
- How can I take action?
The takeaway
Whether you spend the Leo new moon celebrating yourself and your loved ones or doing any of your favorite new moon rituals, the big takeaway to this moon is embracing your creativity and confidence while also cultivating the courage necessary to see you through more difficult situations.
