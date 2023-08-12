Egos, tempers and tantrums...help! Narcissistic tendencies are on breathtaking display this Tuesday, August 15, thanks to a volatile square between the domineering Leo Sun and disruptor Uranus in Taurus.

People may be quick to snap or send nasty emails, so do your best to fly under the radar and stay away from tantrum-throwing tinderboxes. If you find yourself walking on eggshells, diffuse the situation by calling a timeout instead of further provoking the “opposition.”

There’s zero use in engaging with hotheads today. Break off and do your own thing!