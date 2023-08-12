This Week Brings A New Moon In Leo—But Not Without Some Planetary Friction
Tuesday’s Sun-Uranus dustup could put egos on display
Egos, tempers and tantrums...help! Narcissistic tendencies are on breathtaking display this Tuesday, August 15, thanks to a volatile square between the domineering Leo Sun and disruptor Uranus in Taurus.
People may be quick to snap or send nasty emails, so do your best to fly under the radar and stay away from tantrum-throwing tinderboxes. If you find yourself walking on eggshells, diffuse the situation by calling a timeout instead of further provoking the “opposition.”
There’s zero use in engaging with hotheads today. Break off and do your own thing!
Wednesday’s new moon in Leo (5:38AM EDT) brings a burst of creative, romantic energy
A fresh start to your creative and romantic endeavors arrives with Wednesday’s Leo lunar lift. Where have you stopped voicing your feelings or sharing your ideas as openly as you could? Let this new moon loosen your tongue.
Make a vow to speak up when you have something to contribute to the conversation—or simply when you want to know more. Do one thing to put your talents on display or draw attention to your gifts.
Has your work-to-play ratio been heavy on the responsibility side of things? Generate more fun for yourself, even if you’re busy. Productivity is bound to speed up when you’re taking breaks to relax your mind and enjoy downtime with friends. Poolside happy hour? Let’s go!
Fast action is required with Wednesday’s Mars-Uranus trine
And see ya later, comfort zone! A few hours after the new moon, strong-willed Mars hooks up with impulsive Uranus, strikes a match, and lights things up fast.
With Mars in perceptive Virgo, this is a day of quick decisions followed up with action. If a relationship isn’t working, examine it from another angle or let it go and move on.
In need of more satisfaction? Tap inventive Uranus in Taurus to add an element of surprise to your playtime. That spark of novelty may be just the thing you need to get the passion back.
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle.
