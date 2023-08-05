It’s a major week for love, as the Sun and Venus retrograde inch closer and closer together in the zodiac. This Sunday, August 13, they land at the same degree of Leo, making an "inferior conjunction," an event that only happens every 584 days, midway through each Venus retrograde.

Much like a new moon, this cosmic coupling can be thought of as a Venus rebirth (or a "new Venus"), a moment where everything goes dark in the sky, and we have a completely blank canvas upon which to rewrite our love stories.

You may even want to ritualize this. How about setting up an altar, complete with photos of your dream romantic scenario or favorite moments with your S.O.? Surround it with crystals, pull a card from your favorite divination deck, and let it bathe in the sunbeams of the brightest window in your home.

Or, if you've been hanging on to a toxic situation, scrawl that righteously rage-filled letter to the infuriating heartbreaker, then burn it ceremoniously instead of dropping it into the mailbox.

