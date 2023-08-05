Venus Is All Action This Week, Astrologers Say—Here's Your Horoscope
Advertisement
Tuesday’s quarter moon in Taurus brings a balanced perspective
Focus time! Tuesday’s quarter moon in Taurus brings you back to your priorities and principles, reminding us that certain things are not worth your energy.
Bottom-line the basics, clean up unnecessary clutter, and cut any superfluous expenses. If your no-frills approach starts to feel too austere, you can re-introduce luxuries one at a time, or on a more affordable scale.
Taurus is a pleasure-loving sign—but a practical one! This resource- conscious moon can inspire you to organize a clothing swap, shop in your own closet or up-cycle goods that simply need a modern tweak.
Embrace “space” during Wednesday’s Venus-Uranus square
Feeling smothered is not sexy, and when you can’t get one minute to yourself, the single life starts to feel very compelling. Freedom-loving Uranus squares off against lovestruck Venus retrograde on Wednesday, blurring the boundaries between personal space and close-knit relationships.
Even if you’re obsessed with your partner, overzealous love and affection can be stifling. Before doing anything drastic, book a night off to spend solo. You may return refreshed and ready to snuggle up again.
Single? Take a break from the apps if you’re feeling discouraged. An opportunity for a no-strings summer fling could present itself today.
Advertisement
Love awakened! Venus is reborn as a “morning star” on Sunday, August 13
It’s a major week for love, as the Sun and Venus retrograde inch closer and closer together in the zodiac. This Sunday, August 13, they land at the same degree of Leo, making an "inferior conjunction," an event that only happens every 584 days, midway through each Venus retrograde.
Much like a new moon, this cosmic coupling can be thought of as a Venus rebirth (or a "new Venus"), a moment where everything goes dark in the sky, and we have a completely blank canvas upon which to rewrite our love stories.
You may even want to ritualize this. How about setting up an altar, complete with photos of your dream romantic scenario or favorite moments with your S.O.? Surround it with crystals, pull a card from your favorite divination deck, and let it bathe in the sunbeams of the brightest window in your home.
Or, if you've been hanging on to a toxic situation, scrawl that righteously rage-filled letter to the infuriating heartbreaker, then burn it ceremoniously instead of dropping it into the mailbox.
Advertisement
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
More from the author:
Astrology Fundamentals
Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
More from the author:
Astrology Fundamentals
Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.