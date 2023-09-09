If it’s time for a life edit, you’re in luck. The make-better vibes come flooding in with Thursday’s new moon in Virgo, the only one of 2023.

Apply a “clean and green” ethos broadly. Set up a new shelving system and fill your house with plants. Get your budget in order and make sure you’re supporting companies with ethics you can stand behind. Feed your body food that has ingredients it can actually use for fuel.

If you’re surrounded by chaos, don’t just contain it—tackle it head-on. Make a thrift store drop, meal plan, do all that laundry, and scrub the baseboards. With innovators Jupiter and Uranus chiming in, make your maintenance plan a “smart” one. Put a system in place and let your devices remind you to keep them up.