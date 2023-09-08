Blame It On The Stars: Here Are All 12 Zodiac Signs' Worst Problems In Relationships
Your astrological birth chart can tell you a lot about yourself, from what kinds of jobs you'll be good at, to the kind of week you're going to have—and of course, how you approach love and romance.
And while all 12 zodiac signs have the capacity to be great partners, depending on your sign, there are certain issues that are more likely to pop up than others. The good news is, astrology can help us become aware of those less-desirable tendencies or traits, so we can spot them (and stop them) before they cause trouble.
Here's what to know, based on your sign.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries: Your aggressive streak is intimidating
As the first zodiac sign of the astrological year, Aries, you're a sign that knows what it wants and goes after it without hesitation, and that can be a great thing in love; The object of your affection will never have to wonder how you feel, because you'll always be honest (maybe even too honest?) and likely persistent.
But thanks to your planetary ruler, Mars, which also happens to be the planet of war and aggression, you can run into trouble when your temper flares or you lean into your more selfish side. Relationships require compromise—as well as clear communication—and both of those can be challenging for you.
Taurus: You can move at a stubbornly slow pace
Thanks to Venus as your planetary ruler, Taurus, you're no stranger to the love of love. Relationships are incredibly important to you, and you require respect, reliability, and stability in your partnerships. There is another thing that Taureans are known for, however: stubbornness.
You're more of a "slow and steady wins the race" kind of dater—as opposed to Aries, who's all-in upon the first date, for instance. As such, you can come off as reluctant to open up, or seem immovable in your ways, which can be discouraging for someone trying to win your affection. There's nothing wrong with making sure you're sure before committing, just be wary of keeping yourself in a self-imposed loveless prison.
Gemini: You get bored easily
Unlike Taurus who moves slow, Gemini, you're already thinking about your other options when you're on a date that's going well. "On to the next" might as well be your motto, and in your dating life, this can look like a multitude of short-lived flings, feeling bored with a stable relationship, and in some cases, infidelity.
You have an insatiable desire for new experiences, new information, and meeting new people, and that's not a bad thing. In fact, it's part of what makes you a fount of knowledge. It can be problematic, however, when your attentive and loving partner doesn't understand why you keep a roster of potential dates on the back burner.
Cancer: Your moods can be unpredictable
You're known to be a sensitive sign, Cancer, and that gives you a tender and loving heart that cares deeply about the people in your life. That said, your high sensitivity can make your moods unpredictable, even to those closest to you.
Whether you're sulking about a bad day, wallowing in a wave of nostalgia, or upset over someone slighting you, you tend to get hung up on your emotions and have a hard time "shaking it off," so to speak. It's important for you to establish healthy coping mechanisms for dealing with more difficult emotions, lest you succumb to an outburst that has a negative effect on your partner.
Leo: The bigger the egos, the harder they clash
We all know you're the star of the show, Leo, but not everyone can handle a spotlight-hog 24/7. If it's true that "the bigger they are, the harder they fall," you could also say it's true that the bigger the ego, the harder it will clash with another. You're dramatic, you're expressive, and you're your own #1 fan—which is great—but not if you're outshining your partner.
Relationships are about mutual admiration and support, and require balance and compromise, even when your knee-jerk reaction is to do whatever you want. If you want a healthy relationship, you have to be willing to have a leading co-star.
Virgo: Criticizing usually does more harm than good
Virgo, as an earth sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of information and communication, you're all about real-time results, and then further refining those results to be even better than before. That's how you approach everything—your home, your job, and your relationships. But relationships can't be all growth all the time, especially if your perfectionism looks like you micromanaging your partner.
Not only is it hurtful to your partner to feel constantly criticized, but the urge to perfect every little aspect of your partnership is a fruitless one. There will always be something that could be better, but if you can accept that, you might find your relationship isn't so bad after all.
Libra: Codependency comes all too naturally
Where your opposite sign, Aries, has a hard time being selfless and making compromises, those things come all too easily to you, Libra. So much so, in fact, that you're basically the poster-child for codependency. It's a beautiful thing that you're attentive and in tune with your partners needs—but not if it's causing you to neglect your own.
As a sign, Libra is known to be the most relationship-oriented of them all. It's actually even associated with the seventh house of long term partnership, so it's no wonder you tend to sacrifice yourself in the name of keeping the peace. But if keeping the peace means losing sight of your own desires, wants, and needs, that's not a sustainable dynamic for a healthy partnership.
Scorpio: Jealous, much?
Oh, Scorpio, who wouldn't want to date you? You're known for being mysterious, sexy, and just edgy enough to pique anyone's interest. But along with that mystery, of course, comes deep-seated trust issues, possessiveness, and jealousy.
You have a hard time letting anyone in to begin with, and once you do, you tend to grip tight, with inclinations towards being controlling and possessive. You also know how to hold a mean grudge—basically indefinitely. You're intense in your relationships to say the least, which is exciting for some, but a person can only put up with feeling controlled for so long.
Sagittarius: The biggest commitment-phobe of the zodiac
You had to see this coming, Sag. After all, you're known to be the most adventurous and free-spirited sign in the zodiac, and that doesn't exactly spell "commitment-ready." Why would you want a ball and chain when you can fly around the world tomorrow?
Even if you're not literally galavanting around the world, you do require freedom in a deep way—intellectually, emotionally, physically, spiritually, and beyond. Locking yourself into commitments of any kind can feel like a real threat to the bold and expansive identity you've built for yourself, leading you to avoid them all together. Just remember that the right person can make a great travel buddy.
Capricorn: You're all work, no play
No one has ambition like you, Capricorn, and that's exactly what helps you find success in all your endeavors. When it comes to relationships, though, all that ambition can get in the way of emotional availability. And if you are in a partnership, there's a good chance your professional goals tend to take priority over romantic connection.
No one's saying you have to turn into a mushy-gushy sap, but it never hurts to give your partner a little reassurance, quality time, or simply a loving touch to remind them that you care and you're present with them. Without those signs of affection, your partner can feel left out in the cold.
Aquarius: An aloof attitude will only get you so far
You've always been a sign that's too cool for school, Aquarius, known for your eccentricity, uniqueness, and innovative mind. You're also known to be quite aloof, which can make dating a challenge. Not only do you shudder when someone gives you affection, but the thought of having to reciprocate that affection makes you shudder even more.
Your challenge in dating comes down to opening yourself up to real intimacy. The only way you can hope to find a loving connection is if you're willing to put yourself out there and risk getting hurt. It might feel uncomfortable at first, but in the moments you feel truly witnessed and loved, it makes it all worth it.
Pisces: You put people on a pedestal
Pisces, you're one of the sweetest and dreamiest signs of the zodiac, but you're also probably the most prone to delusion. Your ruling planet is Neptune, after all, which can lead you to look at the world—and the object of your affection—with rose-colored glasses.
You're also prone to escapism and flights of fancy, which doubles down on an already illusory view of someone else. Instead of taking someone's words and actions at face value, you can tend to put them on a pedestal, make excuses, or otherwise resist allowing your fantasy to be shattered. Be wary of naivety, as well as being misled, in your relationships.
The takeaway
We all have our little ticks and habits in relationships that are less desirable than others—but that never means we aren't worthy of a healthy, loving relationship. By understanding the patterns that are common for your sign, you can watch out for them in your relationships to avoid further issues.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.