The Sun settles into Virgo this Wednesday, August 23, turning life into a four-week efficiency mission. After the glitz and glam of Leo season, Virgo’s “keep it simple” ethos is a breath of fresh air.

Squeeze some al fresco exercise into these last weeks of summer: bike rides to the beach, yoga in the park, lap swims in the saltwater pool. Then bring some order to your court. From your storage systems to your project-management software, give everything a proper review.

This service-oriented sign gets us back in tune with our ethical natures. Skip the fast-fashion specials (yeah, even if they’re dirt cheap) and support brands with conscious practices and production models. Go green! With earthy Virgo ruling the skies, it’s time to enjoy the summer harvest of fresh produce—all the better if it’s rich in life-enhancing enzymes and locally grown by independent farmers.