4 Ways A Neuroscientist Wants You To Protect Your Heart & Brain Health

The brain-heart connection might be the key to overall health.

Daniel Amen, M.D.
February 11
Why Women Over 40 Should Pay Special Attention To Their Heart Health

Women are at an increased risk for heart disease during menopausal transitions.

Abby Moore
February 4
What This Preventive Cardiologist Eats In A Day On A Keto Diet

This cardiologist always starts his day with a cup of black coffee.

Abby Moore
January 28
New Research Reveals How Burnout Can Mess With Your Heart Health

A new study found that burnout can contribute to impaired heart health.

Eliza Sullivan
January 14
This Is How The Mediterranean Diet Can Benefit Your Kidney Health

With the Mediterranean diet being named the top diet for overall health in this year's ranking from U.S. News & World Report, it seems like there's...

Christina Coughlin
January 7
New Report Names This Diet As The Best For Overall Health (Again!)

The Mediterranean diet won when it came to the overall list and in certain key categories.

Eliza Sullivan
January 2
Of All The Alcohol, Here Are The 8 Healthiest Beverages To Enjoy

We rounded up our top eight picks for health-conscious alcoholic drinks.

Sarah Regan
December 27 2019
This Nutrient Is Linked to Increased Heart Health In Women Over 50

A new study suggests that consuming foods high in magnesium may help protect postmenopausal women from fatal heart disease.

Eliza Sullivan
December 24 2019
This Is What Working Long Hours Can Do To Your Body

Workaholics, this one's for you.

Sarah Regan
December 20 2019
Healthy Sleep Patterns Can Reduce Stroke & Heart Disease, Study Finds

Quality sleep can prevent more than just a bad mood.

Abby Moore
December 18 2019
An Apple A Day Keeps The Doctor Away? Try Two, Says New Study

We've all heard the phrase "an apple a day keeps the doctor away," but is there really any science to back it up?

Christina Coughlin
December 17 2019