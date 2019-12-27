129 Items Tagged
Heart
Study Finds These Common Medications Can Help A "Broken Heart"
Helping you mend a broken heart.
4 Ways A Neuroscientist Wants You To Protect Your Heart & Brain Health
The brain-heart connection might be the key to overall health.
Why Women Over 40 Should Pay Special Attention To Their Heart Health
Women are at an increased risk for heart disease during menopausal transitions.
Scientists Find Connection Between Protein-Rich Foods & Heart Health
To eat meat, or not to eat meat?
How Researchers Expect To Add At Least 2 Good Years To Our Lives
The steps to better health, not just longer lives.
What This Preventive Cardiologist Eats In A Day On A Keto Diet
This cardiologist always starts his day with a cup of black coffee.
We're Still Talking About Eggs & Cholesterol — Here's What A New Study Says
Good news for all you egg eaters!
Why You May Want To Question "Normal" Blood Pressure Readings
Pay attention to those numbers.
I'm A Gastroenterologist & I Want You To Stop Doing This In 2020
Dr. Will B knows his way around a microbiome.
Eating This Nut Every Day Can Improve Gut & Heart Health, Study Finds
Add these to your trail mix.
Milk Chocolate Is So 2019: Say Hello To These Oat Milk Chocolate Bars
The chocolate of our dreams.
New Research Reveals How Burnout Can Mess With Your Heart Health
A new study found that burnout can contribute to impaired heart health.
Going To The Movies Mimics The Effects Of A Light Cardio Workout
For when you don't have the energy to go to the gym.
This Is How The Mediterranean Diet Can Benefit Your Kidney Health
With the Mediterranean diet being named the top diet for overall health in this year's ranking from U.S. News & World Report, it seems like there's...
New Report Names This Diet As The Best For Overall Health (Again!)
The Mediterranean diet won when it came to the overall list and in certain key categories.
Of All The Alcohol, Here Are The 8 Healthiest Beverages To Enjoy
We rounded up our top eight picks for health-conscious alcoholic drinks.
This Nutrient Is Linked to Increased Heart Health In Women Over 50
A new study suggests that consuming foods high in magnesium may help protect postmenopausal women from fatal heart disease.
This Is What Working Long Hours Can Do To Your Body
Workaholics, this one's for you.
Healthy Sleep Patterns Can Reduce Stroke & Heart Disease, Study Finds
Quality sleep can prevent more than just a bad mood.
An Apple A Day Keeps The Doctor Away? Try Two, Says New Study
We've all heard the phrase "an apple a day keeps the doctor away," but is there really any science to back it up?