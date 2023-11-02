Most people couple muscle growth with protein supplements. And while getting enough protein daily is absolutely vital to build strong muscle, it’s not the only supplement that can be beneficial.

New research shows that pairing strength training with fish oil can improve both muscle function and measures of heart health for women in their 60s— a time when maintaining muscle health is hard but needed.

It’s estimated that we lose around 3-8% of our muscle mass each decade after the age of 30. And since estrogen levels are protective of muscle mass, even greater amounts of muscle loss are seen after the menopause transition—as well as an increased risk for heart disease.

So this fitness and supplement regimen can help tackle two of the main health concerns women face after menopause—no prior weight training experience required.