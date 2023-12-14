Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Want To Lower Your Risk Of Dementia? Study Says Take Care Of Your Heart

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
December 14, 2023
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Doctor Checking Patient's Blood Pressure
Image by Eddie Pearson / Stocksy
December 14, 2023

Rates of Alzheimer's disease and dementia are steadily growing around the world1, but according to new research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, it's never too early to start lowering your risk.

A new study built on existing evidence that staying on top of your heart health in middle age could have protective benefits. Here's what to know.

Studying the connection between coronary heart disease & dementia

For this study, researchers wanted to look into whether the age of coronary heart disease onset impacted Alzheimer's and dementia risk later on. In case you need a refresher, coronary heart disease (CAD) is the most common type of heart disease, and it happens when blood has trouble reaching the heart due to fatty build up in the coronary arteries. Roughly 5% of Americans over the age of 202 have it.

Using data from over 430,000 people taken from the UK Biobank, the researchers looked at the CAD numbers alongside the onset of dementia and Alzheimer's.

Based on their findings, the earlier a CAD diagnosis, the greater the risk of cognitive decline. More specifically, participants with CAD had a 36% increased risk of developing dementia, a 13% increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s and a 78% greater risk of developing vascular dementia, compared with participants who did not have coronary heart disease.

And when CAD onset was earlier in life (before 45), the researchers observed even more significant increases in risk, highlighting the importance of early intervention and prevention in middle age—and even early adulthood.

What to do about it

As senior study author Fanfan Zheng, Ph.D. says of the findings in a news release, "What surprised us most was the linear relationship between age of coronary heart disease onset and dementia. This shows the huge detrimental influence of premature coronary heart disease on brain health."

The good news, it's never too early to start taking better care of your heart, and this research suggests your brain might just thank you for it.

Given that recent research on dietary choices and cognitive decline have suggested that heart healthy diets, like the DASH diet and Mediterranean diet, can benefit both your brain and your heart, it seems like tackling the food on your plate is a good place to start.

To that end, there's a diet that combines the DASH diet with the Mediterranean diet called the MIND diet, or Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay. Just like the DASH diet, the MIND diet has been found to be associated with better heart health, cognitive performance, and in some studies, to prevent cognitive decline3.

And even when you're eating a super healthy diet, it never hurts to have a quality, research-backed heart supplement on hand for an extra dose of heart support. Here's a roundup of our favorite heart supplements to help you find the right pick for you.

The takeaway

The more we learn about healthy aging, the more it's abundantly clear that our bodies are deeply interconnected systems that require whole-body approaches to health. Supporting both brain and heart health is no exception, so if you want one, you have to take care of the other.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Last-Minute Healthy Gift Ideas For Every Type Of Person In Your Life
Integrative Health

Last-Minute Healthy Gift Ideas For Every Type Of Person In Your Life

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The Best Supplement For Cognitive Support & Longevity, From A Neuroscientist
Integrative Health

The Best Supplement For Cognitive Support & Longevity, From A Neuroscientist

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Phytonutrients To Help You Tackle Everything On Your List This Year
Integrative Health

5 Phytonutrients To Help You Tackle Everything On Your List This Year

Sarah Regan

The Clean Supplement A Nutritionist Takes To Sleep Deeper & Wake Up Refreshed
Integrative Health

The Clean Supplement A Nutritionist Takes To Sleep Deeper & Wake Up Refreshed

Sarah Regan

This Form Of Magnesium Is Popular For Treating Constipation — But Does It Work?
Integrative Health

This Form Of Magnesium Is Popular For Treating Constipation — But Does It Work?

Rachael Ajmera, MS, RD

Ever Heard of Vasomotor Symptoms Due To Menopause? Here's The Science Behind These Disruptive Symptoms
Paid Content | Astellas Pharma US, Inc

Ever Heard of Vasomotor Symptoms Due To Menopause? Here's The Science Behind These Disruptive Symptoms

Devon Barrow

Reduce Your Risk Of IBS By 16% Just By Drinking This Beverage
Integrative Health

Reduce Your Risk Of IBS By 16% Just By Drinking This Beverage

Hannah Frye

This Is The Easiest Way To Fall Asleep Faster (Sans Melatonin)
Integrative Health

This Is The Easiest Way To Fall Asleep Faster (Sans Melatonin)

Emma Loewe

This Fun Form Of Exercise Boosts Memory & Cognitive Health In Those 55+
Mental Health

This Fun Form Of Exercise Boosts Memory & Cognitive Health In Those 55+

Hannah Frye

Last-Minute Healthy Gift Ideas For Every Type Of Person In Your Life
Integrative Health

Last-Minute Healthy Gift Ideas For Every Type Of Person In Your Life

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The Best Supplement For Cognitive Support & Longevity, From A Neuroscientist
Integrative Health

The Best Supplement For Cognitive Support & Longevity, From A Neuroscientist

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Phytonutrients To Help You Tackle Everything On Your List This Year
Integrative Health

5 Phytonutrients To Help You Tackle Everything On Your List This Year

Sarah Regan

The Clean Supplement A Nutritionist Takes To Sleep Deeper & Wake Up Refreshed
Integrative Health

The Clean Supplement A Nutritionist Takes To Sleep Deeper & Wake Up Refreshed

Sarah Regan

This Form Of Magnesium Is Popular For Treating Constipation — But Does It Work?
Integrative Health

This Form Of Magnesium Is Popular For Treating Constipation — But Does It Work?

Rachael Ajmera, MS, RD

Ever Heard of Vasomotor Symptoms Due To Menopause? Here's The Science Behind These Disruptive Symptoms
Paid Content | Astellas Pharma US, Inc

Ever Heard of Vasomotor Symptoms Due To Menopause? Here's The Science Behind These Disruptive Symptoms

Devon Barrow

Reduce Your Risk Of IBS By 16% Just By Drinking This Beverage
Integrative Health

Reduce Your Risk Of IBS By 16% Just By Drinking This Beverage

Hannah Frye

This Is The Easiest Way To Fall Asleep Faster (Sans Melatonin)
Integrative Health

This Is The Easiest Way To Fall Asleep Faster (Sans Melatonin)

Emma Loewe

This Fun Form Of Exercise Boosts Memory & Cognitive Health In Those 55+
Mental Health

This Fun Form Of Exercise Boosts Memory & Cognitive Health In Those 55+

Hannah Frye

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.