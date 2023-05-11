Sometimes it seems like there are a lot of differing opinions among health professionals. Is coconut oil good or bad? Should you do more cardio or strength training? Those answers can be pretty nuanced and vary based on the person asking them. But the one thing pretty much every health professional can agree on is that we all need to get enough quality sleep each night. Period.

Obviously, that’s easier said than done, especially for women. Fluctuating hormone levels, long work hours, caring for babies or aging parents, and stress are all just a few factors that impact our shut-eye over the years. And even if you feel like sleeping less isn’t affecting you, it likely is starting to take a toll on you internally—especially on your heart health.

According to a new study published in the journal Scientific Reports, sleeping 90 minutes less than your norm every night can lead to signs of oxidative stress in the blood vessels of 30- and 40-year-old women in as few as six weeks.

Here’s what you need to know.