Rucking entails walking, or speed walking rather, with a weighted vest on your body to elevate the load you’re used to moving with every day.

Ahmed says this form of zone 2 cardio has gained popularity recently—TikTok agrees, with plenty of users sharing their how-to's and positive results. Some even declare that “hot girls ruck," a nod to the viral “hot girl walk” trend.

The goal with zone 2 cardio is to have your heart rate reach 60 to 70% HR max—so rucking shouldn’t leave you bent over with a racing heartbeat. It’s meant to be an elevated version of light exercise, not full-throttle cardio like running or HIIT.