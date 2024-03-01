Beyond the device itself, the brand just launched a membership option called SmartVibes–join this and your device will function as a responsive wearable for better sleep and easier mornings. Simply use the "Labs" tab in your app to set your fall-asleep and wake-up times. Once that's dialed in, your Apollo Neuro wearable will actually help you sleep better—the device will sense when you wake up in the middle of the night and send you soothing vibrations to help you fall back asleep. In the morning, an awakening vibration pattern helps alleviate grogginess to start your day on the right foot.