From sleep trackers to HRV monitors, it’s fair to say the wellness community is obsessed with sporting fancy gadgets in pursuit of better health—but most of them simply provide motivation for you to better your own habits rather than helping you actively make a change.

Apollo Neuro is an exception; it uses the power of vibration to inspire less stress and better sleep. The result? An instant, noticeable improvement to your mood.

If you’re skeptical about a vibrating bracelet soothing your worries, I hear you—because I was too. However, I put this device to the test for more than 45 hours. And while it may sound strange at first, this vibrating bracelet has actually improved my focus and supported my daily wind-down routine more than I imagined.