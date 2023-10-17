A new study published in Neurology found that those who had higher and lower HDL (“good cholesterol”) values had a higher dementia risk than those with more moderate HDL levels.

To come to this conclusion, researchers used health data from 184,367 participants from the Kaiser Permanente Northern California health plan, all aged 55 or older. They had no indication of dementia prior to initial evaluation between 2002-2007.

The team monitored these participant's cholesterol measurements up until 2020, while noting confounding health factors.

In the end, they found that those with the highest HDL levels had a 15% higher rate of developing dementia, and those with the lowest HDL levels had a 7% higher rate of dementia than those in the middle range. This particular study didn’t note major differences between LDL (“bad cholesterol”) levels and dementia risk (though, as we'll get to later, that doesn't mean you should forget about this metric).