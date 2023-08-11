HDL is “good” cholesterol: This is the cholesterol that’s not depositing in your arteries but is on its way out. So you want HDL numbers to be high. In men, HDL should be above 40 mg/dL. In women, HDL should be above 50 mg/dL. Values lower than those represent an additional risk factor for developing plaque deposits.

LDL is “bad” cholesterol: This is the cholesterol that’s potentially depositing in your arteries. You want LDL numbers to be low; the lower, the better. Cardiologists would say that everyone’s LDL should fall below 130 mg/dL. If you have additional risk factors (i.e., if you're a smoker, have high blood pressure, or have low HDL), LDL should fall below 100 mg/dL. If you've had a heart attack, stroke, bypass surgery, or a stent, or if you have diabetes, LDL should fall below 70 mg/dL. LDL’s well under 50 mg/dL are considered additionally protective2 .

TGs are an indicator of general metabolic health: TGs are mostly fatty particles that don’t contribute much to the total cholesterol number. Normal levels are under 150 mg/dL. TGs are more of an indicator of general metabolic health, and levels over 150 mg/dL can be a warning sign of faulty blood sugar control. Levels over 500 mg/dL are typically genetically driven and require medical management to reduce the risk of developing pancreatitis.3