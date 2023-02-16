You likely know having high cholesterol is not ideal—but have you stopped to wonder why? To bust the myth: cholesterol in itself is not bad; it’s actually very good for your body and is necessary for healthy digestion, hormone production, and absorption of vitamin D. That said, too much cholesterol can absolutely become problematic. The best at-home cholesterol tests provide accurate results about your cholesterol levels without a visit to the doctor or a lab.

Dr. Spencer Kroll, a nationally recognized cholesterol and lipid disease expert, recommends healthy adults check their cholesterol every three to five years. “However, patients who have heart disease, diabetes, or a family history of high cholesterol should have their cholesterol checked, including a lipid profile, once a year,” he adds.

To test your cholesterol, a doctor will run what is known as a lipid profile, which is exactly what you’ll perform with an at-home test. These tests give you a better understanding of the types of cholesterol in your blood: low-density lipoprotein (LDL), high-density lipoprotein (HDL), and triglycerides. Continue reading to learn more about cholesterol and our picks for the best at-home cholesterol tests.