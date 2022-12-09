To say that our country struggles with heart health is an understatement. According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, more than 800,000 Americans die from cardiovascular disease (CVD) every year. That’s one in three deaths.

Luckily, there are many ways we can utilize nutritional strategies to improve our heart health and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease—including staying physically active, not smoking, getting adequate quality sleep, and eating nutrient-dense foods that help lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels, enhance blood flow, and bolster blood vessel health.