Green Tea Phytosome: Meet The Supplement That Promotes Weight Loss & Detoxification

Green tea has been considered a health-promoting beverage long before matcha lattes made their way onto every hipster cafe menu. Discovered around 3000 B.C. in China, this ancient brew was later brought to Japan, where a Zen priest published a book titled Kitcha-Yojoki ("Tea and Health Promotion") in 1211. Talk about trendy before his time.

Today, green tea is still beloved. The only difference is that we actually have some good scientific data to support its numerous health benefits—from aiding in weight loss to countering oxidative stress and even helping prevent a range of chronic diseases.

Some of green tea's most impressive benefits, however, are attributed to supplements containing green tea extract, which deliver a higher concentration of health-promoting polyphenol compounds, including epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG). But not all green tea extracts are created equal. Increasingly, research suggests that a form of green tea extract known as green tea phytosome may be superior.