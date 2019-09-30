Green Tea Phytosome: Meet The Supplement That Promotes Weight Loss & Detoxification

In one study3 , patients with borderline metabolic syndrome who took green tea phytosome for three months not only lost weight, but they experienced a drop in blood pressure, fasting blood glucose, and triglycerides and experiences an increase in good HDL cholesterol. These positive changes were enough to nudge 68 percent of the patients out of the metabolic syndrome profile altogether. Many of these benefits could be a result of the weight loss; however, the researchers say it's possible that green tea's polyphenols also act directly on the body to yield these results, thanks to their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.