11 Things Nutritionists Order At Mexican Restaurants

“I almost always order veggie fajitas,” says Robyn Coale, RD, and author of the blog The Real Life RD. "It's the best way to pack in a good amount of veggies and you can build the fajitas in whatever way you like, which is great to avoid lots of dairy (which is always in Mexican food). I love asking for corn tortillas and topping my fajitas with lettuce, tomato, and LOTS of guacamole, which is full of healthy fats! Usually the fajitas come with rice and beans on the side, which adds a good dose of plant protein.”